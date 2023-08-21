Hudson native, Shelby Hohneke, was crowned Miss Wisconsin Teen USA on May 7, the first Hudson titleholder since 1993. She will go on to compete for Miss Teen USA the week of September 25 in Reno, Nevada.
Some of the items in the Miss Wisconsin Teen USA prize package include a $5,000 scholarship to the Salon Professional Academy or Elevate Salon Institute, personalized luggage by Dream Duffel, fitness and nutritional programs, professional photography sessions and airfare to the host city for the national pageant.
“It was a feeling like no other,” Hohneke said.
Prior to announcing the top five contestants for the 2023 pageant, Hohneke felt incredibly sick.
Hohneke resorted to lying on the floor, with a running fever, unsure if she was able to make it to placements.
With assistance from the backstage crew, Hohneke pushed through with her competitive anxieties.
As the top two were being stated, those sickly feelings subsided, Hohneke explained.
Prior to that day, Hohneke earned the nickname “no nerve Shelby” since she hardly showed any fear or anxiety in competition.
It must have been a sign of the universe, Hohneke said. “[It was the] year I was destined to win.”
After earning first runner-up twice for this title and being part of the pageant world for over a decade, this win was a long time coming for Hohneke.
In 2018, she was named National American Miss Jr. Teen Wisconsin, earning her third National American Miss title.
As her name was announced, Hohneke could hear her dad from the crowd, shouting, “That’s my girl.”
It was a beautiful moment for me and my family, she said.
With her platform competing in national pageants, Hohneke advocates for children with special needs. She is a part of organizations like Darby’s Dancers, Special OlympicsandBest Buddies. The pageant world, like Hudson, is a tight-knit community.
“It’s not like Miss Congeniality,” Hohneke said.
The contestants are competitive, but the desire to win isn’t at the expense of their peers.
“I’ve earned nothing but good friends, solid connections and even new family members,” Hohneke said.
The love and support in the room is just palpable, she said.
While the competition days are long, usually starting around 4 a.m. and ending around 9 p.m., the positivity keeps the contestants going.
With the pressure of competing, and now representing the state of Wisconsin, Hohneke values taking care of herself.
“I signed up for this job and I’m going to fulfill it,” she said. But there are times when she needs a “self-care day.”
Reading a good book and hanging out with her aunt Katie help Hohneke reset for the work ahead of her.
In the three months since her win, Hohneke has been booked — traveling throughout the Midwest, continuing her advocacy work with Best Buddies, throwing the first pitch at a Milwaukee’s Brewers game and much more.
However, she still takes the time to care for her Hudson home. Making lunches for Hudson police officers and meeting people at National Night Out were just two ways she prioritizes serving her community.
In the future, Hohneke would love to compete for Miss USA and Miss Universe.
“Definitely on the bucket list,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to crichardson@orourkemediagroup.com.