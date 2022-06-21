Hudson native Gary Porter, class of 1972, was awarded the 2021-2022 Alumni Loyalty Award by Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.
The university said in a press release that Porter "is not only one of Drake’s most loyal supporters but the epitome of someone devoted to transforming lives and strengthening communities. Currently, Porter is a distinguished lecturer for the College of Business and Public Administration and a member of the CBPA National Advisory Council. He and his wife Melissa were instrumental in establishing and raising funds for multiple scholarships at Drake. Porter also led presentations in the online alumni learning series Back to Class throughout the pandemic."
Recently Porter published a book titled "Griff: My Life as Drake’s Top Dog." The biography about the University’s live mascot, Griff I, who served as Drake University’s first official live mascot from 2015–2020. Porter agreed to donate a portion of the book sales to Drake University’s Live Mascot Program.
In addition to his commitment to Drake, Porter supports his hometown of Hudson by donating his time, talent and money to organizations focused on animal welfare, education and the arts.
Prior to his retirement, Porter had an esteemed career in academia. He held several teaching positions at universities, served as department chair at both Loyola University Chicago and the University of Montana, published numerous textbooks and papers in academic journals, and won the Excellence in Teaching Award from the University of Colorado and Outstanding Professor Awards from both San Diego State University and University of Montana. Porter holds doctorate and MBA degrees from the University of Colorado.
