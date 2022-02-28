A volunteer leader at several area churches has been accused of using the position to seduce and have sexual relations with a teenage high school student.
Jacob D. Mygatt of Hudson is scheduled for arraignment in St. Croix County Circuit Court on Tuesday, March 1, on two felony counts – sexual assault of a child by a person who works or volunteers with children and child enticement.
The criminal complaint filed Oct. 7, 2021, by the St. Croix County District Attorney’s Office alleges Mygatt who is currently 37 had “sexual contact with a child who had attained the age of sixteen, and is not the defendant's spouse, and with whom said defendant works or interacts through that occupation or volunteer position . . .”
According to the complaint, Mygatt took advantage of his position as a volunteer leader in a faith-based community youth group serving high school students in Baldwin to manipulate at least one underage teenage girl into having a sexual relationship.
The complaint states this occurred between June 2016 and May 2018 in Baldwin.
The youth group served the congregations of the Village Church, Christian Reformed Church and First Reformed Church all located in Baldwin.
Mygatt is alleged to have met the victim initially through the youth group meetings then took advantage of that familiarity to groom an intimate relationship over the course of nearly two years.
According to the complaint, Mygatt was able to communicate directly with members of the youth group through their cell phones, encouraging them to confide in him with prayer requests in exchange for words of support and scripture. In the case of the alleged victim, those phone conversations and text messages became more intimate over time and, along with a shared interest in music, they created a sense of trust the victim characterized as that of a brother or mentor’s affection.
A relationship that began as a friendship became more emotionally involved then physical and eventually sexual, according to statements in the complaint.
A friend of the victim characterized Mygatt as being “charismatic and able to use words very well to portray himself as a spiritual, religious-leading Army veteran.”
According to statements in the complaint, leaders of the three churches were made aware of the inappropriate relationship, but it is unclear whether they acted on the information.
According to the alleged victim, the relationship deteriorated into a cycle of fighting and makeup sex that ended when she eventualy left town on a mission trip out of state.
Following a series of interventions by friends and family members, and after learning that Mygatt might have deceived other women, the alleged victim met with a member of the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office Special Services Division in November 2019 and reported a history of sexual assaults by the defendant.
If convicted on the count of sexual assault of a child, Mygatt faces up to $10,000 in fines and six years in prison. If convicted on the count of child enticement, he could be fined up to $100,000 and imprisoned for up to 25 years.
Tom Lindfors is a western Wisconsin freelance journalist and former Star-Observer reporter. Contact him at tom@lindforsphoto.com
