The project is enormous.
Hudson Physicians broke ground on a new medical center last week.
The numbers don’t do justice to the size and scope of the project.
A $50 million construction project on 16 acres of land.
160,000 square feet of clinic space, plus an additional field house for physical therapy.
More than 125 new employees.
And the economic impact on Hudson is equally huge.
Hudson Physicians, owned by 17 doctors, launched the project with a groundbreaking ceremony, digging into a pile of dirt and tossing it in the air.
In the background, a half dozen giant earth-moving machines continued clearing trees and grading the property. There was no time for them to take a break. The project has an ambitious schedule of opening the clinic in January 2023, just over a year away.
“For over 40 years Hudson Physicians has grown along with the Hudson community, and this new space will ensure we can continue to serve Hudson and the surrounding areas in the years to come,” Hudson Physicians CEO Matt Brandt said.
“I’m glad to see it get underway,” Mayor Rich O’Connor said. “It’s great for the city.”
He added, “Development like this is an important part of a community.”
The Hudson Medical Center, at the intersection of Carmichael Road and Hillcrest Drive, just north of Interstate 94, will allow for the expansion of current services, including more clinic space for family practice, pediatrics, OB/GYN, sports and spine, general surgery, occupational medicine, urgent care, podiatry, sleep medicine, and audiology.
The project has been in the works for nearly three years, according to Steve Dorgan, managing partner for Cresa, the Minneapolis firm that is assisting Hudson Partners with the project. It started with strategic discussions. The property needed to be annexed into the city of Hudson, a process that began at the start of the year, along with all of the city approvals.
Dorgan described the design process that used virtual reality for doctors to show designers how they worked and where different features should be most efficiently located.
Beyond growing its current operations, Hudson Physicians plans to run an outpatient imaging center providing MRI, CT, mammograms, ultrasounds and dexa scans, an ambulatory surgery center with four operating rooms and three procedure rooms, and a full-service physical therapy and rehabilitation unit.
The center will have a café and pharmacy for patient convenience.
“With the expansion of outpatient technologies and the pressure to provide convenient high-quality care at a lower cost, the trend in health care is to offer more services in a non-hospital-based setting,’ Hudson Physicians President Dr. Mark Stannard said. “Many of the services we will be providing in the Hudson Medical Center do not currently exist in western Wisconsin.”
Additionally, Hudson Physicians is working with its specialty partners in the areas of ophthalmology, orthopedics and dermatology to lease the remaining clinic space in the Hudson Medical Center.
Those partners include Twin Cities Orthopedics and Associated Eye. Brandt said the new clinic will have 77,000 square feet of rented space for partners.
“Our specialty partners are some of the best of the best in their areas of expertise, and we are looking forward to partnering with them on this project,” Dr. Greg Young, medical director, said.
Hudson Physicians is an independently owned clinic currently with 225 employees and 48 primary and specialty providers offering primary care, sports/spine and occupational medicine services. The clinic offers urgent care. Its current facility is on Stageline Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.