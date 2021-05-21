HUDSON — With its lakefront views and charming downtown, Hudson’s residents know just how dreamlike their town can be.
Now the city has been named among the nation’s best small towns, in a new book “Dreamtowns: The 209 Small Towns Where You Can Live Your Best Life” by G. Scott Thomas
The book ranks 209 small town communities, selecting from a group of more than 2,000with populations between 5,000 and 199,999.
Hudson ranks No. 69.
Thomas grew up in Wisconsin, so he knew of Hudson long before starting his research.
Each small town is ranked based on 24 categories covering a variety of areas, including education levels, job growth, housing options and more.
Hudson had strong showings in several categories, Thomas said.
“It has a very low percentage of vacant homes, its percentages of high school and college graduates are very strong, its internet service is good, its standard of living is much higher than in most small towns, and it enjoys easy access to big-city attractions in the Twin Cities,” he said.
The COVID-19 pandemic showed how easy it can be for people to work from home, Thomas said, meaning those working in big cities don’t necessarily have to live there anymore.
This book is a resource for those looking to make a move into smaller communities.
“My goal was to do the initial spadework and pinpoint a wide range of appealing small towns. Then it's up to each reader to winnow down to the town of his or her dream,” he said.
Other towns on the list include Lake Mills, Wisconsin; Mukwonago, Wisconsin; Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin; Alexandria, Minnesota; Belle Plaine, Minnesota and more.
Thomas is a longtime journalist who has written 13 books. This is his third book focusing on small towns.
The book is now available for purchase. Find it at an independent book store through indiebound.org, at Barnes and Noble or on Amazon.
