Hudson native, Thea Feyereisen, senior technical fellow at Honeywell, is selected to receive the Society of Women Engineers achievement award. This award is the highest honor given by the organization.
This award has been presented since 1952 to a woman in the engineering field that has made notable and progressive technical contributions.
The Society of Women Engineers’ mission is to “[e]mpower women to achieve their full potential in careers as engineers and leaders; expand the image of the engineering and technology professions as a positive force in improving the quality of life, and demonstrate the value of diversity and inclusion.”
Feyereisen works for Honeywell Aerospace in Minneapolis where she develops and leads vision system, moving map, runway safety and flight deck artificial intelligence research teams.
Feyereisen’s work in aviation electronics marked her successful career with co-inventing over 60 patents. She was also recognized by her alma mater, Hudson High School, in 2021, earning theDistinguished Alumni Award.
Feyereisen’s mind and interests were always in the clouds — initially, her career goals were geared towards becoming a pilot. After earning her pilot’s license, Feyereisen took on becoming a flight instructor.
From there, Feyereisen went on to earn her master’s in human factors and aviation. Human factors for aviation, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, applies human capabilities to equipment, systems and procedures to ensure a safe human performance.
The sky was always the limit for Feyereisen, especially coming from strong, supportive family and mentors.
In the Feyereisen household, the timeless message of “you can do anything you set your mind to” seems to be cemented in.
Such strong values were the catalyst for Feyereisen’s advocacy for women in science and technology careers, promoting diversity and inclusion and embracing the global engineering population, she explained.
From this recognition, Feyereisen is eager to have her discipline be highlighted by her colleagues and others throughout her field.
“[This is] validation that we’re doing a good job,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to crichardson@orourkemediagroup.com.