Hudson native Det. Andrew Traeger officially became the new School Resource Officer for the Hudson School District on Friday, July 28 — about one month before the 2023-24 school year begins.
Traeger worked for three and a half years for a number of small police departments across the Twin Cities. In February 2021, he returned to his hometown to work for the Hudson Police Department. After five years in law enforcement, Traeger said he is excited to start the new position.
“I’m happy to be here,” Traeger said.
He spent the first 18 years of his life in Hudson, attending St. Patrick Catholic School for elementary and middle school and Hill Murray School for high school. Once he graduated in 2014, he left Hudson for a while.
“Some people just stay in the town they grew up in,” Traeger said. “I took a different route.”
At Minnesota State University-Mankato, he studied criminal justice and concurrently completed police training, graduating from the police academy and college in 2018.
While at college, Traeger began a job working in the daycare in the small school district of Lake Crystal, Minnesota. There, he worked with children and began coaching baseball — a sport he has played his whole life.
Traeger said he loved it. His college job had a profound impact on his career, influencing his decision to apply for his newest position.
“As I got out of college, I knew I wanted to get into the school system,” Traeger said. “I just didn’t have those opportunities with some of the smaller departments I worked for.
He said that he has learned about the issues high school students are currently facing by working as a patrol officer for five years. Now, he is excited to have the opportunity to focus on one demographic to create a safer Hudson High School.
“I like to invest in our youth,” Traeger said. “And that’s what… my drive — ever since I took that first job in college — is.”
Traeger continues to coach junior varsity baseball at Hill Murray School. He said he has no intentions of leaving the Hudson Police Department.
