Hudson Common Council did not take action on updating an ordinance regarding liquor sales for grocery stores at its Monday, May 15 meeting. According to Mayor Rich O’Connor, there isn’t much of a need to vote on the issue anymore.
The council was presented with a request to update a city ordinance to allow grocers and gas stations to sell liquor, wine and beer in their establishments, and include an exception to the current number of liquor licenses available.
“Potential grocers have shown significant interest in the city and have indicated that liquor sales are necessary to accommodate grocery store development,” states a city memorandum.
After inquiring with staff, it was determined that due to the increased population after the 2020 census, there is an additional, unclaimed Class A liquor license available under the current ordinance.
It became available last year and the city published notice of the available licenses on Sept. 1 and 8, 2022.
“Recently an application was received by a proposed new grocery store,” according to the memorandum. This application is anticipated to be on an upcoming council agenda.
The current ordinance, however, does still require that the liquor store be completely separate from the gas station or grocery store, requiring separate entrance and exit doors, its own check out, etc.
Three of the current liquor store owners in town made comments at the public hearing in regards to the issue.
Council heard from representatives of Casanova Liquor, Spirit Seller Liquors, and Lucky’ Wine and More. Each representative honed in on all that local liquor stores bring to Hudson – they donate and contribute to organizations; they bring in tourism; they offer expertise in their industry; they provide jobs and add to the local culture.
Each presented fears about competing with big box stores.
The daughter of a previous liquor store owner in Hudson made a particularly notable comment. “This is going to sound strange, but Hudson’s liquor stores have done more for me in my 19 years of life than any grocery store’s ever have,” the under-21-year-old said. The contributions and volunteer time offered by these local businesses has made an impact on Hudson.
There was one comment made in favor of the proposed changes from Erica Walgenbach, member of the Hudson Grocery Cooperative board.
The cooperative, owned by 930 community members, is planning to open a physical grocery store on the hill in Hudson in the summer of 2024, Walgenbach said. For the business, which focuses on local, organic and natural products, being able to sell liquor, wine and beer could make a world of difference.
“In a business like grocery where the margins are very thin, a 5% increase in our top line sales would help our small local business to thrive,” she said.
