The city of Hudson Park Board adopted the Bella Rose park into the Outdoor Recreation Plan at the July 11 meeting. Due to time constraints and late surveys, the board postponed further discussion of plans for the park.
One of the conditions of the Bella Rose development, located off of Vine Street, was the dedication of 0.73 acres of land to the city of Hudson for future park development. The city issued surveys to nearby residents to receive feedback on what amenities should be included at the park.
Of the 80 surveys sent out, only 11 responses were received prior to the posting of the agenda. More responses were received on Monday, July 10.
Board Member Karen Neset said she viewed the parcel, describing it as a marshy area.
“I just question how you build park space there,” Neset said.
Public Works and Parks Director Michael Mroz said the space will only be a residential park. The city will need to keep space constraints in mind when developing the parcel for future use.
Park dedication fees were collected from the developers, which has been put into a fund for future park development in the area.
“We would be able to draw from [that] to put in some amenities right from the get-go,” Mroz said. “And that would be my intention.”
Based on initial survey results, the top five desired amenities were benches, a playground, an athletic court, green space and security lighting.
Bandshell lighting
The city of Hudson Park Board also approved the permanent installation of lights at the Lakefront Park bandshell.
The Hudson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau submitted the request for the project. The proposed lights will be multi-colored, allowing them to fit different holidays and events hosted in Lakefront Park.
For the organization, the lights would give the community something to enjoy year-round with easy decorations for events.
“There is a small cost savings because we’re not taking them up and taking them down every year,” Chamber President Mary Claire Olson Potter said at the meeting.
According to a quote from SavATree, the installation and cost would total $5,500. The cost of the project will be covered by the chamber.
The programmed schedule, colors of the lights and who will have access to the controls are yet to be determined.
During the holiday season, Olson Potter said the lights in the park are on in the early morning and then turn on again around 4 p.m. until midnight.
Mroz said City Administrator Aaron Reeves recommended the mayor solely determine the appropriate colors for display.
Williams Park restroom
The board voted to approve Studio EA’s designs for a restroom at Williams Park.
At the May 2 city of Hudson Park Board meeting, the board agreed that a restroom should have two unisex bathrooms with an outdoor water bottle filling station. Studio EA created a concept based on these criteria and presented it to the board.
The issue sheet lists an estimated funding of $175,000 for the new bathroom, accounted for in the 2023 Capital Improvement Plan. In August, the board plans to award the bid with construction occurring from September to November.
Basketball court donation update
An anonymous person donated $5,000 for the construction of new basketball standards at Anderson Park.
Materials have been ordered by Mroz, and staff will work to install the equipment in the coming weeks.
