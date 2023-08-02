The city of Hudson Park Board unanimously approved the application to reinstall a long-lost memorial plaque in Lakefront Park.
According to the application, the original plaque was installed in 1932 but was vandalized during the 1970s. Since then, the plaque has been illegible, but its original message was not lost to history. Sandy Callen, on behalf of the Hudson Women’s Club, applied to reinstate it.
If approved by the city of Hudson Common Council, the plaque will read, “Duluth passed here in 1680 en route from Lake Superior to the Mississippi. This area was a Sioux-Chippewa battleground in 1785 and a fur trade post in 1792 with the Menomonie Indians.”
Located on the boulder by the flagpole in Lakefront Park, the reinstatement of the plaque follows other initiatives to educate visitors about Hudson’s unique history.
Last month, the Hudson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau installed a series of banners containing short stories and facts about Hudson’s past.
Bella Rose Park
After postponing the discussion due to a few late surveys, the park board also discussed the results of the Bella Rose subdivision survey.
As part of the Bella Rose development, the city received a 0.73-acre parcel of land, which was adopted into the Outdoor Recreation Plan at the July 11 board meeting. 80 surveys were sent out to area residents, asking about their expected use and preferred amenities for the park. The city received 15 responses.
The intention of the survey was to receive public feedback on the type of amenities that residents want to see in the park.
Benches, a playground and an athletic court received the most responses. Other amenities, such as green space and security lighting, were also preferred by respondents.
The park is located at the northwest corner of Sofia Lane and Annabelle Way in the Bella Rose development off of Vine Street.
“It’s a busy area with a gas station,” Park Board Chair Pat Casanova said. “So some kind of attractive fencing is going to be really necessary in order to create a safe space.”
Public Works and Parks Director Michael Mroz said he would prefer to put a playground as far away from the road as possible. If possible, the department may be able to fit in extra amenities, such as benches, shelters or a half-court for basketball.
“What I’d like to do is get, kind of, a design nailed down over the next 2-3 months and then use this winter to work on bidding,” Mroz said. “So maybe we can start some construction next summer.”
Boat launch project update
Mroz provided an update for the Lakefront Park boat launch and addressed some of the initial community concerns.
The launch is experiencing a problem with power loading — where users accelerate to get their boat onto the trailer — washing out the launch. As a solution, Mroz ordered eight-foot concrete extensions to be added at the end of each of the ramps.
Mroz hopes these extensions will alleviate this problem. In past years, the department hired local contractors to level out the launch.
“I don’t want to have to do that twice a year — every year — for the rest of my time here,” Mroz said. “So I wanted a more permanent solution.”
Mroz said he has received a lot of positive feedback, adding that it has been “a great addition to the community.”
The board also addressed concerns about parking at the launch. According to board member Mike Kennedy, there have been people that make their own space when the parking spots are full.
“Some feedback I heard was, ‘Well, we proved that we could make more spaces, so why don’t we put some more stripes in?” he said.
Mroz said the launch was designed by traffic experts with specific truck and trailer combination lengths in mind. With fewer spaces, there is more space for users to maneuver around with their trailers.
“I would say we would be able to add extra spaces if everyone was an expert at backing up a trailer,” Mroz said. “We know that’s not true, and we don’t want to run into problems where trucks and things are getting hit down there on a weekend basis.”
