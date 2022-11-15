The conversation around how to address an ongoing funding debacle in the Hudson School District has led to options moving forward, a few of which include closing Willow and Houlton schools and relocating students to the remaining four elementary schools in the district.

Big decision: Hudson faces school closure choices For the last three years, the Hudson School District has been contemplating the future of it…

HUDSON: District takes questions about Houlton, Willow River schools Hudson Middle School was filled with an overwhelming sentiment of community on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

“I just want you to know that this literally keeps me up at night,” Hudson Board of Education member Molly Powers said. “We’ve been chewing on this for a long time and thinking about this.”

The number of attendees at regular Hudson board of education meetings is usually few. At the Monday, Nov. 14, regular meeting, the Hudson High School auditorium was used to host the event to accommodate the numerous community members looking to hear more about what can only be assumed to be the elementary facilities plans.

Speakers took to the microphone to address their dismay for the idea of closing Willow River and Houlton elementary schools.

“This passion can swing a spring election,” another speaker said. “Please, think outside the box, just a little. Take a little more time to find a creative solution that unites us all. United and together… we can do this.”

Every speaker encouraged the board to vote for a referendum that keeps all six elementary schools around. Each three-minute plea was met with applause from the audience as it concluded.

“I know that you guys will come up with a solution that doesn’t interrupt what a cool thing we have going at Houlton and Willow and all through Hudson,” Hudson resident Genie Castro said.

After the conclusion of public comment, the board opened up conversation.

Vice President Bob Baumann said that nobody on the board has an agenda to close schools.

“If we can make things work financially, we will try,” he said.

A few board members expressed a necessity for needing an operational referendum, but can see a potential way forward with holding off on a capital referendum. The operational referendum addresses annually and ongoing tax levies collected by the district, whereas a capital referendum would assist in completing a one time project, like building a school or completing large scale maintenance.

Passing an operational referendum is not a given, board member Heather Logelin said. Some people in this community will need convincing and she said the board will need your (gesturing to the people in the audience) help to do so.

Board member Carrie Whitacre reiterated that, no, the board does not need a referendum to close schools, though she said “I will not vote to close either of our schools, any of our schools.”

President Jamie Johnson said something similar – he would not vote to close any of the schools as a first resort.

Pronouns policy

Though there is no policy on pronoun use in the Hudson School District, administration has directed that staff communicate with parents if students wish to use a different name or pronoun than what they do at home.

“What’s been directed is if a student is wanting a different experience at school, than what their parents would expect them to have when they drop them off at the door, we would need parent permission to change that experience,” Superintendent Nick Ouellette said.

A number of community members spoke out about their dismay for this newly stated policy.

“Hudson’s stated policy of outing kids who request the use of a different pronoun to possibly unsupporting parents before they are ready is at best misguided and at worst dangerous,” one speaker said in a request to have the district update a policy in writing.

The Trevor Project, conducted a 2022 National Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health that demonstrates rates of suicidal thoughts trending upward among LGBTQ young people over the last three years.

The organization founded to focused on suicide prevention efforts among LGBTQ+ youth found “nearly 1 in 5 transgender and nonbinary youth attempted suicide and LGBTQ youth of color reported higher rates than their white peers.”

These sentiments were communicated by speakers as reasoning for their requests to forgo this unwritten policy.

Additionally, “fewer than 1 in 3 transgender and nonbinary youth found their home to be gender-affirming,” according to the Trevor Project. All of these mental health and safety statistics were motivations for the handful of speakers that spoke during public comment to the Hudson Board of Education.

