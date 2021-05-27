Here's a look at recent police calls:
Thefts
Theft was reported at 1:47 p.m. May from YMCA on Vine Street. A locker was broken and property was taken. A wallet and cellphone were taken. A credit card stolen in the theft was used to make more than $2,000 worth of purchases. Video surveillance showed two suspects. Loss: $1200
A wallet was reported stolen sometime on May 1 at Dick’s Bar on Second Street. The complainant told police several fraudulent charges had been made with a credit card. The charges totaled nearly $400. The wallet also contained $40-50 in cash.
Three juveniles were cited for shoplifting after police were called to Fleet Farm on Industrial Street at 6 p.m. May 3. Total of recovered items: $27.19
A catalytic converter was reported stolen at 12:11 p.m. May 7 from Commercial Street. The theft occurred sometime between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. May 6. Damage: $3,000.
Disturbances
Police responded to two disturbances of people fighting in the street on May 1 around 11 a.m. on Second Street. In both instances subjects were separated and moved along.
