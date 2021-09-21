Theft
A bike was reported stolen from an alley behind a residence on 12th Street on Aug. 29.
On Aug. 31 an unlocked vehicle with the keys inside was reported stolen from an open garage on Southpoint Drive.
A vehicle theft was reported Sept. 1. The vehicle was parked outside the owner's residence on Pinewood Lane. Value: $3000
Credit cards, $60 and $100 gift card were stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked on 628 Knollwood Drive on Sept. 3
It was reported Sept. 3 that an unlocked vehicle parked on St. Croix Heights was gone through and three lottery tickets worth a total of $45 were stolen.
An unlocked vehicle parked in a driveway on Grandview Drive on Sept. 3 was reportedly gone through. The extra key fob for the vehicle was stolen. Value $250.
Property Damage
Damage to windows at the Hudson Fire Department were reported on Sept. 2. Value: $300 per window.
Car tires were reported slashed on Sept. 4 on 4th Street.
Damage to a car parked on Namekagon Street was reported Sept. 5. Value: $2000.
