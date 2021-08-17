Thefts
Two juveniles left their bikes at the end of Dike Road on July 23 and when they returned the bikes were missing. Loss: $240.
Theft from a vehicle was reported July 23 from Second Street; $10 was missing.
Theft was reported July 24 from First Street. Money and a gift card were missing. Loss: $110-$210.
A complainant told police two vehicles were broken into July 25 on Sixth Street. Loss: $11.
Theft was reported July 27 from Home Depot lot on Crest View Drive. A catalytic converter was stolen from a car. Loss: $1,500.
Theft from a trailer was reported July 28 from Bridge Street. Someone cut a lock overnight and stole a saw and cart. Loss: $2,244.
Damages
A complainant reported July 21 that a driver ran into their Cattail Way garage door. Damage: $1,000.
Property damage and theft was reported July 23 from Division Street. Flowerpots were smashed and Apple AirPods taken from unlocked vehicle. Loss: $180.
Property damage was reported July 26 from Nakegaon Street. The complainant told police three juveniles were taking shingles off one of the buildings on the property. Damage: $2,500.
Property damage was reported July 31 from Seventh Street. Someone threw eggs and cheese at a vehicle overnight.
