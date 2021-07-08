Animal complaints
Baby racoons were reported trying to cross the street in the 200 block of Second Street at 12:21 p.m. June 1. An officer moved the kits safely out of traffic.
A fawn was reported stuck in a window well at 2:07 p.m. June 3 from Spruce Drive. An officer was able to grab the fawn by its legs and get it out. The fawn attempted to jump back into the window well, but was caught again by the officer. The fawn then ran into the brush.
Thefts
Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 5:42 p.m. on June 2 from Ward Avenue and Hillcrest Drive. The complainant told police he had items taken out of an unlocked work vehicle. Stolen items included his wallet, two bank cards, a set of keys, $120 cash, a cellphone, cas cards and a credit card. The theft occurred sometime between 4:15 p.m. and 5:15 pm. He received a message from his bank informing him a transaction at Target for $374.86 went through. Loss: $1,300.
Theft was reported at 5:36 p.m. June 2 from Hudson High School on Vine Street. A catalytic converter was cut off a vehicle. Damage: $4,000.
Theft was reported at 10:10 p.m. June 9 from Walnut Street. The complainant told police her backpack had been in an employee closet at Pedro’s del Este and is now missing. She received a call from a man who said he had her backpack after finding it in a parking lot. When she tried to tell him to bring it back he ended the call and she wasn’t able to reach him again. The backpack contained a wallet, credit card, driver’s license and vehicle keys. The man called again and told an officer he had left the backpack at Buffalo Wild Wings in Hudson before leaving. Staff at the restaurant told police a man had left the bag behind and provided it to police. The complainant told police all items appeared to be in the bag.
