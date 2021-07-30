See the recent reports from Hudson Police:
Damages
Vandalism was reported to the gaga ball pit at Willow River Elementary School at 8:25 a.m. July 6. Damage: $150
Property damage was reported at 1:03 p.m. July 8 from Walmart on Crest View Drive. The complainant told police her vehicle was struck while parked in the lot sometime between noon and 1 p.m. The vehicle had damage to the left back corner.
Property damage was reported at 1:22 p.m. July 11 from Second Street. The front window of a business looked like it was about to shatter. Damage: $3,000
Thefts
Fraud was reported at 1:19 p.m. July 14. The complainant told police she was selling a phone online and was contacted by a man wanting to purchase the product. She received an email saying the payment was pending in her PayPal account. After shipping the phone, she learned the transaction never took place through PayPal. Loss: $340.
Theft was reported at 7:25 a.m. July 15 from Coulee Road. The complainant told police someone had gone through his vehicle and taken items sometime between 7 p.m. July 14 and 7:20 a.m. July 15. About $30 in cash and coin were missing.
Shoplifting was reported at 11:40 a.m. July 15 from Menards on Gateway Boulevard. Staff told police a man entered the store on July 14 and took a generator without paying for it. Loss: $749.
A vehicle was reported keyed at 1:48 p.m. July 16 from Walmart on Crest View Drive. The complainant told police he found multiple deep scratches on all four doors of his vehicle.
Theft was reported at 7:02 p.m. July 15 from First Street. The complainant told police her phone was stolen. She tracked the phone and found it with an unknown male who threw it into the river. Loss: $1,000.
Motor vehicle theft was reported at 3:34 p.m. July 19 from Enterprise on Coulee Road. Staff told police a person had been renting a vehicle since April 23 and extending the rental. On May 14, the subject stopped all payments and communication. A letter for location of the overdue vehicle was sent on June 7 saying the vehicle must be returned within five days. It was not. The stolen vehicle was located in Oak Park Heights on July 23.
