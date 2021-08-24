Damages
Property damage was reported Aug. 7 from Second Street. The complainant told police his vehicle sustained scuff marks between 4:25 p.m. and 4:15 p.m.
Thefts
Theft was reported Aug. 3 from River Street. The complainant told police that on the morning of July 25 he noticed someone had gone through his unlocked vehicle. He also noticed the detached garage was open. When he returned from vacation he noticed several tools missing from his garage. Loss: $1,090
Theft was reported from Hudson High School at Aug. 5. The complainant told police her son had cash taken from his wallet while at practice. Loss: $101
Theft from a vehicle was reported Aug. 3 from Hunter Hill Road. The complainant told police his vehicle was broken into three nights prior and a firearm was taken. The firearm was last seen on July 28 and noticed missing on July 31.
A trailer was reported stolen Aug. 4 from Beaudry Boulevard. The complainant told police the trailer was taken on July 18 but it was not noticed missing until they went to use it. Surveillance did not catch anything other than vehicle headlights. Loss: $3,000.
Vehicle theft was reported at 5 p.m. Aug. 8 from Park Place Court. Keys for the vehicle and a purse were taken with the vehicle. Officers located a purse and several items on Heggen Street at 5:01 p.m. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle in the area. The complainant told police he had stopped by to drop some belongings at the residence and parked his vehicle in the garage. Fifteen minutes later he returned and the garage was empty. Loss: $40,000.
