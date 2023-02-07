Mayor Rich O'Connor appointed Lori Bernard to a five-year term on the Police and Fire Commission.
Alderperson Joyce Hall started to give a bit of history on a previous attempt to appoint Bernard five years ago; however, she was interrupted by Alderperson Joy Knudson who made a statement about how it was not council’s job to recommend other appointees.
“I’m disappointed that you reached back five years, Joyce,” Knudson said.
When Knudson finished with her comments, Hall continued by informing her colleagues about how the council had voted down Bernard’s appointment, 5-1 previously.
She noted that the guidelines for the police and fire commission is that no more than three people of the same political party sit on it. Hall does not know what the current affiliations are for those on the commission but offered up that that may be something to look into.
“I am suggesting that we vote it down,” Hall said.
Bernard was approved by council 4-2 with Hall and Bruch voting ‘no.’
Bernard’s qualifications for the appointment include a background serving on the county public protection committee and the city of Hudson’s public safety committee.
The five police and fire commission members are appointed by the mayor and serve rotating five year terms. Their responsibilities include hiring, firing and disciplining all members of Hudson’s police and fire departments.
Bird City
The city of Hudson has been recognized as a Wisconsin Bird City in cooperation with Tropical Wings, a local non-profit organization. Tropical Wings submits the annual application on behalf of the city.
On Monday, Feb. 6, Public Parks and Works Director Mike Mroz, on behalf of Mayor Rich O’Connor, made the proclamation to continue the status of Bird City, which it has held since 2018.
Requirements to be considered a Bird City include:
A proclamation designating World Migratory Bird Day in the city of Hudson.
A link to our Bird City Wisconsin from the city home page as a drop down off the main page.
Information on controlling and removing invasive species, like buckthorn and garlic mustard.
Information on how to prevent bird window collisions.
School forest information.
Tree City USA status.
Certified staff through the Wisconsin Tree Management Institute.
