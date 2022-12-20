After a year of waiting, the Hudson Police Department has put its first hybrid vehicle into action.
In just the first two months of having the Ford Police Interceptor hybrid, the reviews from the team at the department have been overwhelmingly positive.
“As it stands right now, we’re probably transitioning our entire fleet,” Chief Geoff Willems said. “As we buy new cars, we’ll probably start buying hybrids to replace the old ones.”
In December 2021, the Hudson Common Council approved the purchase of two hybrid vehicles for the police department. Council member Sarah Bruch was an advocate to see the city begin moving in this direction.
“Hybrids should be our minimum buy,” Bruch said, referring to a hope to also purchase all electric vehicles for the city in the future.
Despite the order of two vehicles, due to manufacturing challenges, the department was only able to obtain one hybrid vehicle from Hudson Ford and one gas engine vehicle.
The hybrid they were able to obtain was not the same color as their other marked vehicles, so it was determined it would become one of the squad’s unmarked cars.
Both of the vehicles have been put right to work and the numbers, thus far, have been speaking for themselves.
The hybrid has had 3,680 miles put on it, and the gas engine has just over 1,000. Willems said that the hybrid vehicle is averaging 25 miles per gallon to the gas engine’s 20 miles per gallon.
Instead of filling up a tank every shift, officers will be able to go three or four shifts before reaching half a tank and needing to fill it up.
This translates directly into cost savings.
The hybrid vehicle was about $3,500 more than the gas engine vehicle, but Willems has no doubt that will be made up for quickly in gas savings.
From what Willems has heard form his officers, the performance of the hybrid vehicle is a lot better.
The cars are fun to drive and the rapid acceleration is a bonus for the job of an officer on duty. Other than the hybrid engine, the vehicles are nearly identical to their gas-engine counterparts.
Additionally, they make sense for the periods in which officers aren’t in the vehicles, too.
When asked why police vehicles are left running throughout the day, even when officers are switching shifts, Officer James Wildman pointed out the numerous contraptions that sit next to the driver. There are cameras, radios, laptops and other panels of tools that restart with every turn of the key, that also suck up a lot of energy from the car’s battery system.
Wildman tried turning off a vehicle between shifts once and the computer system froze.
As the SUVs sit in the parking lot running next to each other, officer-less, there’s one that stands out from the rest. It looks like the others in the fleet, but when you listen closely, it sounds as though it is turning off and on.
In a sense, it is.
The gas engine turns itself over to the hybrid’s battery when it can, reducing the gas load on the vehicles.
With all of the benefits of this car, Willems is cautious about its future, but not skeptical enough to hold back on purchasing more hybrids.
The department has four more on order.
Willem’s biggest worry is battery maintenance. Should a battery in one of the vehicles need to be replaced, he worries this might be a large cost, more so than standard maintenance on a gas engine vehicle.
Those concerns are yet to be seen, but in the meantime, the pros have gone beyond the logistics.
Battery concerns are not unique to Willems and the police department. Part of why Fire Chief Drew Spielman has a hard time seeing battery powered vehicles in the near future of the Hudson Fire Department is because of the batteries.
The first issue is no one is really making electric or hybrid fire trucks yet. There are a few in action across the country, he said, but there’s “not enough use to prove their worth” quite yet.
They’re also quite expensive.
According to Charged News, the Los Angeles Fire Department purchased a hybrid fire engine that cost between $900,000 and $1.2 million.
Typically, the Hudson Fire Department would purchase a fire engine for $650,000 to $800,000.
Additionally, battery safety plays a large role in Spielman’s hesitation.
Lithium ion batteries are more prone to be fire hazards. As a fire department, those batteries would be in situations that could result in more harm than good.
Researchers from insurance deal site Auto Insurance EZ compiled sales and accident data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics and the National Transportation Safety Board to determine the likelihood of vehicle fires depending on engine types.
The site found that hybrid vehicles had the most fires per 100,000 sales at about 3, 500. There were over 1,500 fires per 100,000 for gas vehicles and just about 25 fires per 100,000 sales for electric vehicles.
Despite steering clear of hybrid and electric vehicles in the fire department, there are numerous other city departments that Bruch hopes to begin to infiltrate with battery powered wheels.
She heard the community loudly when they asked for environmentally friendly considerations from the city in the 2040 Comprehensive Plan.
Bruch is excited to combine that want with dollar savings by expanding hybrid and possibly electric vehicle use in Hudson.
