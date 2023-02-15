An individual was arrested shortly after the Hudson Police Department received information about a possible active shooter threat from the Department of Homeland Security.
The information came in around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15. By about noon, the police department posted a news release on Facebook.
“We responded to the information we had, and placed the individual in custody,” the post read. “There is no current threat to the schools or community.”
The police did not say where this occurred, if any shots had been fired, what kind of weapon was involved or if anybody had been injured.
The incident is currently under investigation by the Hudson Police Department.
