Oct. 31
Civil dispute, 9:12 a.m., Coulee Road.
Possible fraud, 10:02 a.m., Hanley Road
Animal complaint, 11:41 a.m., Second Street.
Disturbance, 10:31 a.m., Heggen Street.
Suspicious activity, 10:26 a.m., Carmichael Road.
Vehicle accident, 3:36 p.m., South Carmichael Road.
Intoxicated individual, 5:50 p.m., Vine Street.
Traffic hazard, 6:21 p.m., eastbound I-94.
Traffic complaint, 6:14 p.m., 17th Street South.
Noise complaint, 7:03 p.m., Namekagon St.
Vehicle accident, 8:17 p.m., First Street.
Nov. 1
Criminal damage to property, 12:35 a.m., Second Street.
Suspicious activity, 2:50 a.m., Industrial Street.
Vehicle accident, 6:57 a.m., no location given.
Civil dispute, 9:38 a.m., 11th Street South.
Probation arrest, 1:15 p.m., Oneil Road.
Traffic hazard, 1:11 p.m., eastbound I-94.
Suspicious activity, 1:57 p.m., Enloe Street
Criminal damage to property, 4:07 p.m., Gateway Circle.
Second-degree sexual assault, 4:23 p.m., Second Street.
Suspicious activity, 6:46 p.m., Locust Street.
Nov. 2
Suspicious activity, 10:17 a.m., Coulee Road.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 11:10 a.m., East Canyon Drive.
Disturbance, 11:52 a.m., Vine Street.
Possible theft, 1:59 p.m., no location given.
Possible fraud, 5:19 p.m., Vine Street.
Theft, 4:55 p.m., no location given.
Traffic complaint, 10:33 p.m., Okeefe Road.
Possession of marijuana, 11:31 p.m., Wisconsin Street.
Nov. 3
Vehicle accident, 6:47 a.m., no location given.
Disorderly conduct, 8:55 a.m., Carmichael Road.
Illegal dumping, 9:41 a.m., Trellis Court.
Traffic complaint, 6:24 p.m., no location given.
Property damage, 8:38 p.m., Gateway Boulevard.
Disturbance, 8:52 p.m., Namekagon Street.
Suspicious vehicle, 11:09 p.m., Crown Point.
Nov. 4
Sweeping litter into the street, 8:46 a.m., Fourth Street.
Suspicious activity, 12:46 p.m., Vine Street
Civil dispute, 12:55 p.m., Azalea Bay Street.
Civil dispute, 1:08 p.m., Hanley Road.
Animal trap violation, 3:07 p.m., West Canyon Drive.
Harassment, 3:10 p.m., Dunberry Pass.
Vehicle accident, 3:05 p.m., Coulee Road.
Shoplifting, 4:03 p.m., no location given.
Vehicle accident, 7:49 p.m., Crest View Drive.
Strangulation, 10:37 p.m., Gateway Boulevard.
Civil dispute, 10:56 p.m., 11th Street South.
Nov. 5
Traffic hazard, 6:35 a.m., no location given.
Disturbance, 7:16 a.m., Coulee Road.
Civil dispute, 7:46 a.m., Crest View Drive.
Shoplifting, 1:48 p.m., Industrial Street.
Disorderly conduct, 4:09 p.m., Third Street.
Possible theft, 4:18 p.m., Namekagon Street.
Vehicle accident, 9:27 p.m., Stageline Road.
Nov. 6
Theft from building, 10:24 a.m., no location given.
Disturbance, 3:21 p.m., Third Street.
Traffic hazard, 4:43 p.m., no location given.
Disturbance, 5:33 p.m., Salvia Lane.
Vehicle accident, 7:18 p.m., Second Street.
Traffic hazard, 10:57 p.m., westbound I-94.
