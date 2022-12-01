Nov. 14
Noise complaint, 12:42 a.m., Foxglove Circle.
Vehicle accident, 6:58 a.m., Vine Street.
Vehicle accident, 5:18 p.m., westbound I-94.
Property damage, 7:09 p.m., South Second Street.
Loitering, 9:25 p.m., Annabelle Way.
Nov. 15
Suspicious activity, 10:16 a.m., Carmichael Road.
Vehicle accident, 11:06 a.m., no location given.
Violate restraining order, 12:16 p.m., Vince Street.
Vehicle accident, 1:27 p.m., no location given.
Noise complaint, 1:42 p.m., Redwood Drive.
Vehicle accident, 1:34 p.m., Locust Street.
Disturbance, 5:12 p.m., Dunberry Pass.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, 7:24 p.m., Coulee Road.
Civil dispute, 8:33 p.m., Second Street.
Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, 9:27 p.m., First Street.
Suspicious activity, 9:56 p.m., Second Street.
Suspicious activity, 10 p.m., Second Street.
Nov. 16
Civil dispute, 9:24 a.m., Second Street.
Possible fraud, 10:38 a.m., no location given.
Theft, 11:19 a.m., Badger Drive.
Animal complaint, 11:37 a.m., Sharon Lane.
Vehicle accident, 12 p.m., Coulee Road.
Suspicious activity, 7:59 p.m., Badger Drive.
Nov. 17
Vehicle accident, 8:33 a.m., no location given.
Shoplifting, 3:33 p.m., Industrial Street.
Suspicious activity, 4:21 p.m., no location given.
Suspicious activity, 5:10 p.m., Hanley Road.
Disorderly conduct, 7:34 p.m., Evergreen Circle.
Civil dispute, 6:56 p.m., Crest View Drive.
Carry concealed weapon, 10:26 p.m., Hanley Road.
Nov. 18
Animal complaint, 4:41 a.m., Okeefe Road.
Property damage, 5:04 a.m., Center Drive.
Vehicle accident, 7:05 a.m., no location given.
Possession of marijuana, 7:44 a.m., Vine Street.
Harassment, 9:24 a.m., Evergreen Circle.
Possible theft, 7:02 p.m., Industrial Street.
Animal complaint, 7:06 p.m., animal complaint, Heritage Green.
Child custody dispute, 7:22 p.m., Canyon Pass.
Bail jumping, 11:13 p.m., Crest View Drive.
Arrest for other department, 11:50 p.m., Spruce Drive.
Nov. 19
Theft, 3:08 p.m., no location given.
Nov. 20
Theft, 1:54 p.m., Third Street.
Suspicious activity, 6:02 a.m., Fairway Drive.
Animal complaint, 6:24 a.m., Lupine Drive.
Animal complaint, 12:45 p.m., Spruce Drive.
Vehicle accident, 3:24 p.m., no location given.
Possible theft, 6:52 p.m., no location given.
Suspicious vehicle, 8:12 p.m., 13th Street South.
Possession of methamphetamine, 11:24 p.m., Crest View Drive.
