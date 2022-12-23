Monday, Nov. 28
Civil dispute, 12:04 a.m., Second Street.
Suspicious activity, 7:19 a.m., Gateway Boulevard.
Theft, 8:12 a.m., Coulee Road.
Vehicle accident, 9:27 a.m., Coulee Road.
Possible theft, 10:52 a.m., Spruce Drive.
Child custody dispute, 12:37 p.m., Briarwood Court.
Nuisance phone calls, 12:19 p.m., Carmichael Road.
Criminal damage to property, 1:04 p.m., Oakridge Circle.
Disorderly conduct, 11:05 a.m., Vine Street.
Vehicle accident, 2:37 p.m., Highway 35.
Vehicle accident, 3:01 p.m., Stone Creek Street.
Possession of marijuana, 4:07 p.m., Carmichael Road.
Vehicle accident, 5:20 p.m., no location given.
Suspicious activity, 7:01 p.m., no location given.
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Vehicle accident, 7:48 a.m., Hanley Road.
Disturbance, 1:29 p.m., no location given.
Vehicle accident, 2:59 p.m., Maxwell Drive.
Theft, 12 p.m., Stageline Road.
Forgery, 3:37 p.m., no location given.
Suspicious vehicle, 8:21 p.m., Third Street.
Wednesday, Nov. 30
Vehicle accident, 2:25 p.m., Hanley Road.
Thursday, Dec. 1
Vehicle accident, 10:23 a.m., Hanley Road.
Disturbance, 10:09 a.m., Ward Avenue.
Animal complaint, 3:55 p.m., no location given.
Vehicle accident, 1:05 p.m., no location given.
Shoplifting, 2:15 p.m., Industrial Street.
Theft, 3:04 p.m., Coulee Road.
Probation arrest, 3:32 p.m., O’Neil Road.
Vehicle accident, 5:22 p.m., Second Street.
Suspicious activity, 7:02 p.m., Enloe Street.
Friday, Dec. 2
Vehicle accident, 6:01 a.m., no location given.
Suspicious activity, 8:43 a.m., no location given.
Fraud, 11:18 a.m., Vine Street.
Forgery, 1:15 p.m., Dunberry Pass.
Civil dispute, 1:41 p.m., Center Drive.
Criminal damage to property, 2:05 p.m., Amherst Circle.
Disorderly conduct, 3:58 p.m., Vine Street.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4:50 p.m., Industrial Street.
Suspicious material, 6:16 p.m., Stageline Road.
Child custody dispute, 6:28 p.m., Canyon Pass.
Vehicle accident, 9:05 p.m., Grandview Drive.
Disorderly conduct, 10:42 p.m., Thistle Way.
Civil dispute, 11:37 p.m., Azalea Bay Street.
Vehicle accident, 11:39 p.m., South Carmichael Road.
Noise complaint, 2:56 a.m., 10th Street.
Noise complaint, 3:51 a.m., Redwood Drive.
Saturday, Dec. 3
Property damage, 11:30 a.m., Coulee Road.
Vehicle accident, 12:43 p.m., Hanley Road.
Loud and unnecessary noise, 1:22 p.m., Redwood Drive.
Suspicious activity, 1:24 p.m., Coulee Road.
Vehicle accident, 3:25 p.m., Ward Avenue.
Criminal damage to property, 3:38 p.m., Second Street.
Suspicious activity, 4:38 p.m., Crest View Drive.
Theft, 4:23 p.m., Coulee Road.
Trespassing, 10:42 p.m., Crest View Drive.
Sunday, Dec. 4
Noise complaint, 10:21 a.m., Namekagon Street.
Suspicious activity, 10:37 a.m., Wisconsin Street.
Vehicle accident, 1:43 p.m., Ward Avenue.
Suspicious activity, 3:20 p.m., Crest View Drive.
Vehicle accident, 5:09 p.m., Second Street.
Civil dispute, 6:31 p.m., Azalea Bay Street.
Noise complaint, 8:22 p.m., Namekagon Street.
Animal complaint, 9 p.m., no location given.
Monday, Dec. 5
Vehicle accident, 4:06 p.m., Carmichael Road.
Trespassing, 10:43 p.m., no location given.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Suspicious activity, 6:43 p.m., Bristol Court.
Possession of fentanyl, 8:55 p.m., no location given.
Assault, 10:49 p.m., Nicholas Way.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
Probation arrest, 9:05 a.m., Oneil Road.
Possible fraud, 1:22 p.m., 12th Street.
Suspicious activity, 3:20 p.m., White Pine Court.
Disturbance, 1:19 p.m., 13th Street South.
Vehicle accident, 3:30 p.m., St. Croix Street,
Vehicle accident, 5:11 p.m., no location given.
Vehicle accident, 5:55 p.m., westbound I-94.
Suspicious activity, 5:26 p.m., Hanley Road.
Possession of meth, 8:41 p.m., no location given.
Suspicious activity, 10:32 p.m., Namekagon Street.
Receiving stolen property, 1:52 p.m., South Carmichael Road.
Thursday, Dec. 8
Vehicle accident, 10:58 a.m., no location given.
Possession of marijuana, 2:01 p.m., Carmichael Road.
Suspicious activity, 4:24 p.m., Coulee Road.
Suspicious activity, 8:03 p.m., Crest View Drive.
Friday, Dec. 9
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 7:04 a.m., Locust Street.
Suspicious activity, 8:56 a.m., Pearson Drive.
Theft, 9:10 a.m., Beaudry Boulevard.
Theft, 10:34 a.m., Gateway Boulevard.
Possible fraud, 2:06 p.m., Shannon Court.
Vehicle accident, 2:50 p.m., Ward Avenue.
Shoplifting, 3:09 p.m., Industrial Street.
Vehicle accident, 5:18 p.m., Coulee Road.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Disturbance, 1:56 a.m., Redwood Drive.
Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, 2:31 a.m., Hanley Road.
Wanted subject, 8:59 a.m., no location given.
Suspicious activity, 10:49 a.m., Myrtle Street.
Suspicious activity, 7:55 p.m., Evergreen Circle.
Sunday, Dec. 11
Animal complaint, 12:15 p.m., no location given.
Suspicious activity, 1:57 p.m., Second Street.
Civil dispute, 4:35 p.m., Azalea Bay Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.