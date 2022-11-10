Oct. 24
Illegal dumping, 11:05 a.m., Livingstone Road.
Civil dispute, 12:01 p.m., Stageline Road.
Civil dispute, 1:36 p.m., Crest View Drive.
Theft, 1:55 p.m., Harvey Street.
Shoplifting, 2:25 p.m., Industrial Street.
Vehicle accident, 2:36 p.m., Coulee Road.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3:07 p.m., Canyon Boulevard.
Bail jumping, 6:02 p.m., Liberty Street.
Vehicle accident, 7:47 p.m., Coulee Road.
Disturbance, 6:17 p.m., Coulee Road.
Oct. 25
Suspicious activity, 11:02 a.m., no location given.
Disturbance, 4:05 p.m., Carmichael Road.
Fraud, 4:31 p.m., Coach Light Drive.
Disturbance, 4:14 p.m., Crest View Drive.
Suspicious activity, 5:59 p.m., Second Street.
Suspicious activity, 7:55 p.m., Coulee Road.
Arrest for other department, 10:59 p.m., Bridgewater Trail.
Noise complaint, 11:19 p.m., Namekagon Street.
Oct. 26
Shoplifting, 2:35 a.m., no location given.
Animal complaint, 9:01 a.m., Laurel Avenue.
Civil Dispute, 10:01 a.m., Aspen Drive.
Illegal dumping, 1:39 p.m., Livingston Road.
Suspicious activity, 3:24 p.m., Ward Avenue.
Fraud, 3:39 p.m., Hanley Road.
Counterfeit, 4:32 p.m., Maxwell Drive.
Suspicious activity, 4:41 p.m., Sofia Lane.
Disturbance, 5:13 p.m., no location given.
Suspicious activity, 6:14 p.m., Crest View Drive.
Oct. 27
Suspicious activity, 2:19 a.m., Aspen Drive.
Bail jumping, 5:16 a.m., 11th Street.
Vehicle accident, 9:11 a.m., 1st Street.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 9:52 a.m., Carmichael Road.
Suspicious activity, 11:59 a.m., Carmichael Road.
Suspicious activity, 3:03 p.m., Vine Street.
Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, 3:04 p.m., Maxwell Drive.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3:52 p.m., Hillcrest Drive.
Probation arrest, 3:48 p.m., Oneil Road.
Vehicle accident, 4:23 p.m., Saint Croix Street.
Vehicle accident, 6:30 p.m., no location given.
Arrest for other department, 7:45 p.m., Dominion Drive.
Assault, 8:55 p.m., Stageline Road.
Disturbance, 9:46 p.m., Eastbound I-94.
Oct. 28
Disturbance, 2:23 a.m., Crest View Drive.
Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and vehicle accident, 3:13 a.m., no location given.
Property damage, 7:35 a.m., Coulee Road.
Vehicle accident, 8:46 a.m., Second Street.
Possession of marijuana, 12:32 p.m., Vine Street.
Possession of child pornography, 1:33 p.m., Carmichael Road.
Shoplifting, 4:03 p.m., no location given.
Shoplifting, 4:48 p.m., no location given.
Operating a vehicle while under the influence, 11:03 p.m., Carmichael Road.
Oct. 29
Underage liquor consumption, 12:27 a.m., Second Street.
Disturbance, 1:54 a.m., Center Drive.
Vehicle accident, 1:04 p.m., no location given.
Vehicle accident, 5:01 p.m., Wisconsin Street.
Physical abuse of a child, 7:49 p.m., Hanley Road.
Harassment, 9:27 p.m., Coulee Road.
Suspicious activity, 9:32 p.m., Laurel Avenue.
Oct. 30
Suspicious activity, 12:10 a.m., 2nd Street.
Criminal damage to property, 12:09 a.m., 2nd Street.
Disturbance, 1:11 a.m., 2nd Street.
Shooting complaint, 3:56 a.m., Tracey Lane.
Criminal damage to property, 1:21 p.m., Namekagon Street.
Disturbance, 3:44 p.m., Namekagon Street.
Loitering, 5:49 p.m., 19th Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.