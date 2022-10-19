Oct. 3
- Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3:25 a.m., Namekagon Street.
- Animal complaint, 7:35 a.m., no location given.
- Traffic complaint, 9:14 a.m., Heggen Street.
- Theft of motor vehicle parts, 9:44 a.m., Laurel Avenue.
- Property damage, 10:17 a.m., Coulee Road.
- Vehicle accident, noon, Coulee Road.
- Shoplifting, 4:58 p.m., Pearson Drive.
- Disturbance, 7:25 p.m., Hanley Road.
Oct. 4
- Traffic complaint, 12:19 a.m., no location given.
- Possession of methamphetamine, 5:09 a.m., Crest View Drive.
- Disturbance, 9:55 a.m., Carmichael Road.
- Suspicious activity, 12:03 p.m., Second Street.
- Possible fraud, 12:52 p.m., Hanley Road.
- Harassment, 1:16 p.m., Carmichael Road.
- Harassment, 2:56 p.m., Coulee Road.
- Receiving stolen property, 2:07 p.m., no location given.
- Animal complaint, 3:46 p.m., Gateway Boulevard.
- Vehicle accident, 4:05 p.m., no location given.
- Possession of methamphetamine, 6:37 p.m., Industrial Street.
- Harassment, 8:35 p.m., 11th Street South.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia, 9:31 p.m., Crest View Drive.
- Theft, 10:04 p.m., Second Street.
Oct. 5
- Disorderly conduct, 9:18 a.m., Aspen Drive.
- Traffic complaint, 10:57 a.m., Second Street.
- Disorderly conduct, 10:20 a.m., Namekagon Street.
- Traffic hazard, 1:48 p.m., no location given.
- Suspicious activity, 2:32 p.m., Carmichael Road.
- Vehicle accident, 3:07 p.m., no location given.
- Assault, 3:07 p.m., Ward Avenue.
- Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4:17 p.m., Webster Street.
- Property damage, 4:45 p.m., Carmichael Road.
- Disturbance, 5:45 p.m., Namekagon Street.
- Animal complaint, 8:08 p.m., Bridgewater Trail.
- Traffic complaint, 10:43 p.m., 13th Street South.
Oct. 6
- Traffic complaint, 8:02 a.m., no location given.
- Suspicious activity, 9:06 a.m., Canyon Pass.
- Civil dispute, 9:04 a.m., Coulee Road.
- Disturbance, 10:25 a.m., Namekagon Street.
- Disabled vehicle, 10:37 a.m., Carmichael Road South.
- Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, 12:30 p.m., 11th Street South.
- Disturbance, 12:37 p.m., Heggen Street.
- Possible theft, 1:02 p.m., Vine Street.
- Vehicle accident, 1:26 p.m., Ward Avenue.
- Traffic complaint, 2:34 p.m., eastbound I-94.
- Vehicle accident, 3:10 p.m., Vine Street.
- Civil Dispute, 3:21 p.m., Vine Street.
- Possible fraud, 4:59 p.m., Spruce Drive.
- Possible theft, 3:38 p.m., Oneil Road.
- Civil dispute, 5:02 p.m., Green Street.
- Bail jumping, 7:18 p.m., Boxwood Court.
- Noise complaint, 8:04 p.m., Salvia Lane.
- Disturbance, 11:09 p.m., Second Street.
Oct. 7
- Noise complaint, 1:31 a.m., Lillian Drive.
- Traffic hazard, 7:34 a.m., eastbound I-94.
- Harassment, 8:41 a.m., Vine Street.
- Disturbance, 9:14 a.m., Carmichael Road.
- Possible sexual assault, 9:36 a.m., Vine Street.
- Suspicious activity, 7:23 p.m., Carmichael Road.
- Noise complaint, 9:02 p.m., Bridgewater Trail.
- Suspicious activity, 9:24 p.m., Namekagon Street.
- Suspicious activity, 10:01 p.m., Locust Street.
- Traffic complaint, 11 p.m., westbound I-94.
- Traffic complaint, 11:02 p.m., Wisconsin Street.
Oct. 8
- Possession of marijuana, 12:14 a.m., Gateway Boulevard.
- Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, 2:59 a.m., Founders Green.
- Strangulation, 1:12 p.m., Spruce Drive.
- Suspicious activity, 3:38 p.m., Trillium Way.
- Traffic complaint, 6:05 p.m., Chestnut Drive.
- Assault, 7:02 p.m., Spruce Drive.
Oct. 9
- Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, 1:42 a.m., westbound I-94.
- Probation arrest, 2:15 a.m., no location given.
- Disabled vehicle, 3:29 a.m., no location given.
- Animal complaint, 1:45 p.m., Laurel Avenue.
- Theft, 3:35 p.m., no location given.
- Probation arrest, 5:20 p.m., Second Street.
- Child custody dispute, 9:09 p.m., Magnolia Place.
- Disturbance, 11:05 p.m., Saint Croix Street.
