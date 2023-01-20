Dec. 19
Disturbance, 12:50 a.m., Second Street.
Possible threats, 6:08 a.m., Carmichael Road.
Disturbance, 10:39 a.m., Carmichael Road.
Disturbance, 5:54 p.m., Heggen Street.
Trespassing, 6:11 p.m., Crest View Drive.
Vehicle accident, 7:21 p.m., Vine Street.
Dec. 20
Criminal damage to property, 8:09 a.m., Oneil Road.
Fraud, 9:45 a.m., Wisconsin Street.
Noise complaint, 1:39 p.m., Coulee Road.
Vehicle accident, 2:34 p.m., no location given.
Vehicle accident, 3:18 p.m., no location given.
Dec. 21
Assault, 10:56 a.m., Brookstone Circle.
Vehicle accident, 11:22 a.m., Vine Street.
Possession of fentanyl, 11:35 a.m., Carmichael Road.
Vehicle accident, 12:21 p.m., Carmichael Road.
Vehicle accident, 12:15 p.m., Carmichael Road.
Vehicle accident, 12:12 p.m., eastbound I-94.
Vehicle accident, 1:59 p.m., Gateway Court.
Vehicle accident, 3:42 p.m., Badger Drive.
Vehicle accident, 5:09 p.m., Coulee Road.
Suspicious activity, 4:46 p.m., Gateway Boulevard.
Dec. 22
Suspicious activity, 1:58 a.m., Carmichael Road.
Probation arrest, 8:23 a.m., Pearson Drive.
Suspicious activity, 9:47 a.m., Hope Circle.
Vehicle accident, 12:01 p.m., South Carmichael Road.
Vehicle accident, 1:28 p.m., Coulee Road.
Vehicle accident, 2:26 p.m., Ward Avenue.
Possible theft, 3:10 p.m., Coulee Road.
Vehicle accident, 4:56 p.m., no location given.
Animal complaint, 6:50 p.m., no location given.
Possible theft, 9:15 p.m., Coulee Road.
Dec. 23
Child custody dispute, 9:13 a.m., Ninth Street.
Child custody dispute, 10:08 a.m., Southpoint Drive.
Property damage, 10:37 a.m., Summer Street.
Animal complaint, 11:25 a.m., Twelve Oaks Lane.
Civil dispute, 1:02 p.m., Badger Drive.
Civil dispute, 4 p.m., Aldrich Avenue.
Emergency detention, 2:47 p.m., Stageline Road.
Civil dispute, 5:08 p.m., no location given.
Vehicle accident, 5:30 p.m., Second Street.
Theft, 5:30 p.m., Second Street.
Theft, 5:48 p.m., Second street.
Vehicle accident, 6:09 p.m., Vine Street.
Child custody dispute, 6:10 p.m., Coulee Road.
Vehicle accident, 8:56 p.m., Industrial Street.
Dec. 24
Vehicle accident, 5:52 a.m., Coulee Road.
Vehicle accident, 7:46 a.m., Stageline Road.
Vehicle accident, 11:40 a.m., Coulee Road.
Theft, 4:52 p.m., no location given.
Operate a motor vehicle while under the influence, 8:44 p.m., Oakridge Circle.
Theft, 10 p.m., no location given.
Dec. 26
Possible theft, 2:29 p.m., no location given.
Vehicle accident, 2:34 p.m., Pearson Drive.
Suspicious activity, 10:17 p.m., Orange Street.
Dec. 27
Suspicious activity, 10:32 a.m., Carriage Drive.
Theft, 11:58 a.m., Colonial Drive.
Property damage, 3:11 p.m., Second Street.
Vehicle accident, 4:01 p.m., Coulee Road.
Possession of meth, 6:23 p.m., eastbound I-94.
Assault, 9:31 p.m., Fairway Drive.
Dec. 28
Vehicle accident, 5:50 a.m., Enloe Street.
Theft, 9:58 a.m., Industrial Street.
Civil dispute, 12:42 p.m., Carmichael Road South.
Theft, 5:10 p.m., 13th Street South.
Vehicle accident, 5:47 p.m., no location given.
Civil dispute, 7:02 p.m., Crest View Drive.
Shoplifting, 10:27 p.m., no location given.
Dec. 29
Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, 1:23 a.m., Heggen Street.
Suspicious activity, 1:59 a.m., Aspen Drive.
Civil dispute, 7:45 a.m., Coulee Road.
Drug activity, 8:47 a.m., Crest View Drive.
Vehicle accident, 9:17 a.m., no location given.
Bail jumping, 10:33 a.m., no location given.
