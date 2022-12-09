Nov. 21
Criminal damage to property, 12:02 a.m., Dominion Drive.
Suspicious activity, 11:48 a.m., no location given.
Possible fraud, 11:59 a.m., Orange Street.
Shoplifting, 3:36 p.m., Second St.
Probation arrest, 4:35 p.m., Oneil Road.
Traffic complaint, 10:38 p.m., no location given.
Disturbance, 2:50 p.m., Vine Street.
Nov. 22
Vehicle accident, 12:29 p.m., Coulee Road.
Arrest for other department, 4:46 p.m., westbound I-94.
Traffic complaint, 7:38 p.m., Second Street.
Illegal dumping, 8:42 p.m., no location given.
Disorderly conduct, 8:34 p.m., Vine Street.
Nov. 23
Vehicle accident, 2:17 p.m., Carmichael Road.
Shoplifting, 2:47 p.m., no location given.
Vehicle accident, 6:11 p.m., Seventh St.
Vehicle accident, 6:24 p.m., Highway 35.
Vehicle accident, 7:06 p.m., no location given.
Possible hit and run, 10:25 p.m., Crest View Drive.
Traffic complaint, 10:38 p.m., Stageline Road.
Nov. 24
Traffic hazard, 11:14 a.m., eastbound I-94.
Disabled vehicle, 6:48 p.m., eastbound I-94.
Disabled vehicle, 7 p.m., eastbound I-94.
Nov. 25
Suspicious activity, 12:23 a.m., Wisconsin Street.
Animal complaint, 1:34 a.m., 12th Street.
Vehicle accident, 9:38 a.m., no location given.
Emergency detention, 10:21 a.m., Stageline Road.
Suspicious activity, 12:43 p.m., Pearson Drive.
Disturbance, 1:05 p.m., Coulee Road.
Suspicious activity, 1:28 p.m., 13th Street.
Suspicious activity, 2:56 p.m., 13th Street.
Suspicious vehicle, 5:42 p.m.Carmichael Road.
Second-degree sexual assault, 7:12 p.m., Vine Street.
Nov. 26
Traffic complaint, 12:03 a.m., Hanley Road.
Suspicious activity, 1:20 a.m., Vine Street.
Traffic complaint, 2:50 p.m., Thistle Way.
Traffic complaint, 3:29 a.m., Second Street.
Shoplifting, 8:45 a.m., Industrial Street.
Vehicle accident, 12:33 p.m., no location given.
Traffic complaint, 1:48 p.m., Coulee Road.
Harassment, 2:14 p.m., Pinewood Lane.
Possible theft, 3:20 p.m., Coulee Road.
Possible theft, 5:04 p.m., Second Street.
Vehicle accident, 10:34 p.m., Second Street.
Suspicious activity, 10:40 p.m., Oneil Road.
Disturbance, 11:18 p.m., Second Street.
Disturbance, 11:24 p.m., Crest View Drive.
Disturbance, 11:52 p.m., Second Street.
Nov. 27
Disturbance, 12:43 a.m., Stageline Road.
Traffic complaint, 1:18 a.m., Carmichael Road.
Noise complaint, 1:18 a.m., Carriage Drive.
Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, 2:05 a.m., Locust Street.
Aggravated assault, 3 p.m., Bridgewater Trail.
Traffic complaint, 12:35 p.m., no location given.
Possession of marijuana, 5:27 p.m., Coach Light Drive.
Traffic complaint, 7:49 p.m., Ward Avenue.
Child custody dispute, 10:21 p.m., Coulee Road.
