Dec. 12
Truck theft, 1:47 a.m., Center Drive.
Animal complaint, 7:07 a.m., Heritage Boulevard.
Suspicious activity, 11:13 a.m., Redwood Drive.
Vehicle accident, 3:18 p.m., Carmichael Road South.
Vehicle accident, 3:49 p.m., Second Street.
Disturbance, 4:15 p.m., no location given.
Animal complaint, 5:23 p.m., Vine Street.
Suspicious activity, 8:11 p.m., Carmichael Road.
Arrest for other department, 10:58 p.m., Gateway Boulevard.
Vehicle accident, 11:43 p.m., no location given.
Dec. 13
Vehicle accident, 7:35 a.m., Vine Street.
Forgery, 12:30 p.m., Fourth Street.
Vehicle accident, 1:19 p.m., no location given.
Property damage, 3:35 p.m., no location given.
Civil dispute, 6:50 p.m., Second Street.
Wanted subject, 7:27 p.m., Coulee Road.
Dec. 14
Vehicle accident, 2:33 p.m., no location given.
Suspicious activity, 3:42 p.m., Carmichael Road.
Harassment, 4:17 p.m., Gateway Boulevard.
Assist other agency, 8:47 p.m., Gateway Boulevard.
Dec. 15
Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, 12:08 a.m., Sixth Street North.
Assist other agency, 2:14 a.m., Galahad Road North.
Arrest for other department, 7:33 a.m., Hanley Road.
Suspicious activity, 10:49 a.m., Ward Avenue.
Vehicle accident, 3:31 p.m., no location given.
Possible threats, 5:14 p.m., Crest View Drive.
Vehicle accident, 6:13 p.m., Hillcrest Drive.
Animal complaint, 8:25 p.m., Cattail Way.
Assist other agency, 9:42 p.m., Baldwin Plaza Drive.
Dec. 16
Vehicle accident, 5:21 a.m., Second Street.
Vehicle accident, 5:50 a.m., no location given.
Civil dispute, 8:54 a.m., Albert Street.
Disturbance, 2:25 p.m., Pearson Drive.
Suspicious activity, 4:31 p.m., Carmichael Road.
Operate a motor vehicle while under the influence, 5:03 p.m., Eastbound I-94.
Civil dispute, 4:39 p.m., no location given.
Bail jumping, 7:54 p.m., Crest View Drive.
Dec. 17
Suspicious vehicle, 2:28 a.m., Heggen Street.
Bail jumping, 3:48 a.m., Meadowlark Drive.
Vehicle accident, 9:12 a.m., South Carmichael Road.
Aggravated assault, 11:14 a.m., 17th Street South.
Suspicious activity, 1:52 p.m., Ward Avenue.
Disturbance, 4:23 p.m., Aspen Drive.
Suspicious activity, 3:50 p.m., Laurel Avenue.
Disturbance, 5:42 p.m., Ninth Street.
Operating a vehicle while under the influence, 11:23 p.m., no location given.
Dec. 18
Possession of drug paraphernalia, 3:27 a.m., Hanley Road.
Assist other agency, 1:27 p.m., Eastbound I-94.
Animal complaint, 3:17 p.m., Kerry Way.
Suspicious activity, 3:56 p.m.
Vehicle accident, 4:42 p.m., no location given.
Emergency detention, 6:33 p.m., Stone Harbor Plaza.
