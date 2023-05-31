History will be made when Hudson’s first organized Pride event kicks off in Lakefront Park this summer, June 17.
From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., this event will feature activities, art, music, local vendors and other festivities to celebrate Pride in the local community. Valley Wide Pride Fest is intended to be just that – valley wide – with the organizers’ hope being one of inclusivity and outreach.
Hudson Pride Co. was founded this year to plan and organize the event. According to the website, its mission is to “create and promote inclusiveness, visibility, and acceptance” throughout the greater Hudson community.
The founder and president, Matt Darnold, grew up in Hudson and has seen the city’s relationship with the LGBTQ+ community firsthand. When he graduated from Hudson High School in 2006, the Gay Straight Alliance was just getting started.
At that time, to be out in Hudson “was still a relatively new concept,” Darnold said.
When he moved to Minnesota, he attended Twin Cities Pride for a few years, eventually attending Hastings Pride with his family. As he walked through the historic riverside downtown, an idea was sparked.
“Why can’t this happen in Hudson?” Darnold asked.
From there, Darnold formed a group that became Hudson Pride Co. which has been hard at work planning Valley Wide Pride and other community collaborations.
“I want there to be a pride fest in Hudson,” said Darnold. “I also want this community to feel safe and included.”
Hudson Pride Co. hopes these two goals will come together on June 17 with Valley Wide Pride. At 9 a.m., an instructor will lead attendees in riverside yoga – a space of relaxation before the official kick-off at 10 a.m.
Local businesses will have tents present for promotion. Local artists had the opportunity to submit their work, giving them the opportunity to display and sell their art.
Starting at 10 a.m. until about 4 p.m., Darnold plans to have various local vendors present for food and drink service. Some examples include coffee from Joe to Go, a beer tent by Hop and Barrel and a few food trucks as well.
Live music will also be a prominent feature of the Pride festival with three artists performing at the bandshell. All of the acts are local artists that are in the LGBTQ+ community.
Hudson Pride Co. is making sure these LGBTQ+ artists in the community “have representation” and “the ability to show their work,” Darnold said.
Prior to the initial kick-off, there will also be a Pride Ride at 9 a.m. At the parking lot near St. Croix Rowing Club, there will be decorations to help community members transform their ride – bikes, strollers or otherwise – into a ride for pride.
From Tai Chi, Drag story time, a children’s play, a kids' tent and much more, Hudson Pride Co. aims to be inclusive of different ages and interests. For both kids and adults, Darnold wants there to be representation and visibility for the LGBTQ+ community in Hudson.
The organization has other upcoming events as well.
On June 2, Hudson Pride Co. is collaborating with Habitat for Humanity for their Pride Build event. According to their website, Habitat for Humanity “aims to help highlight challenges LGBTQ+ people face in finding decent and affordable housing, while increasing awareness of the LGBTQ+ community.” Volunteers from the organization will help build new homes for families in need.
On June 10, they are holding the Hudson Pride Drag Show Kick Off at Rustic Roots Winery. Hosted by Slaymantha Fox, the event is seeking to raise awareness and funds for the Pride festival.
Starting from a small spark in Darnold’s imagination, Valley Wide Pride Fest has come together with the help of the entire community. To Darnold, this has felt like a grassroots effort, funded by donations and fueled by volunteers.
“It’s been very much appreciated,” Darnold said.
If you would like to donate, volunteer or learn more, you can do so by visiting their website hudsonwipride.com.
