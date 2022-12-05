Tonight, at the regular Hudson Common Council meeting, 7 p.m., at City Hall, 505 Third Street, a public hearing will be held on the diversity committee.
Alderperson Sarah Bruch has been a guiding force in continuing the conversation of diversity, equity and inclusion in the city and asked that a public hearing be held about the future of the committee.
The council voted on Oct. 3 to hold a public hearing to gather input on the potential future of the committee after suspending the committee in August.
Bruch created a revised version of the committee guidelines aimed at helping in progress and discussion, proposing a few key adjustments to the committee guidelines and policy. Her suggestions have not been adopted, but are currently a place to bridge conversation from. Some suggested changes include –
Title: from the “Diversity Committee” to “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Advisory Committee.”
Meeting: Quarterly, or as needed.
Size: Five city residents, cut down from nine.
Membership: Chosen by the five social institutions serving the community that represent different social diversities -- Hudson Area Ministerial Association (religious); the Chamber of Commerce (economy); the YMCA (family); the Hudson Board of Education (education); the Common Council with the assent of the mayor (government).
Bruch’s full suggested revisions can be found at hudson.civicweb.net/Portal/Default.aspx.
The public hearing will be held with the purpose of hearing the input of the residents of the city of Hudson on the future of the committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.