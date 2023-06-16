“Without extra support, we wouldn’t be where we are today.”
Shane Johnson, CEO and founder of ChromebookParts and Hudson resident, donated seven chromebooks and a lock cabinet to the Hudson Public Library. The library now holds ten total chromebooks that are available for checkout.
In March of this year, Johnson noticed the limited number of chromebooks. Due to his connections, was able to donate to his local library.
Johnson strives for “digital equity for all.” People, students especially, who cannot access tools like chromebooks, are now able to further their education all year long, Johnson explained.
According to the ChromebookParts mission, they commit themselves to digital literacy and accessibility. By offering chromebook parts, repairs and asset management, ChromebookParts assures that students and their school districts are prepared to succeed in the classroom.
With Johnson’s recent donation, community members are now further equipped for excellence.
“Books are just the beginning,” said Shelley Tougas, the Hudson Public Library Director. “This is a huge development for the library.”
“[It was] surreal,” said Matt Campana, the Technical Specialist of the library. This donation proves that the library has “more things than books.”
From tax forms, snowshoes, to American Girl dolls, microscopes and more are all available in the library. Which wouldn’t exist, according to Tougas, without the community’s support.
“The community wants Hudson to succeed,” Tougas said.
The Hudson Public Library is located on 701 First Street and is open Monday through Thursday,10 a.m.-8 p.m.;Friday,10 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Saturday,10 a.m.-3 p.m. The library can be reached at 715-386-3101.
