Hudson High School quiz bowl students joined 303 of the top high school quiz bowl teams at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis for the 2023 High School National Championship Tournament.
On the weekend of Saturday, May 27, it was all about competitive, academic, interscholastic quizzing for Hudson quiz bowl students Gray Anderson, Austin Clark, Graham Close, Aaron Farrar, Elliot Fey, Alex Kunz and Aaron Marchand. The team was coached by Roberta Naujoka, assisted by Kristin Bores. They were the only Wisconsin team at the national championship.
Quiz bowl teams use buzzers to answer questions about science, math, history, literature, mythology, geography, social science, current events, sports and popular culture. The matches feature a blend of individual competition and team collaboration, since no individual player is likely to be an expert in all subject areas. Participation in quiz bowl both reinforces lessons from the classroom and encourages players to develop new intellectual interests.
Hudson finished the preliminary rounds with a 3-7 record.
There were some tense moments. Hudson defeated Rock Bridge A from Columbia, Missouri by the narrow margin of 195-175 during round one and defeated Cookeville from Tennessee 155-130 during round four.
Hudson's shot at the playoffs ended when they lost to Maggie Walker Governor's School B from Richmond, Virginia in round 15.
The tournament champion was the A team from Barrington High School of Barrington, Illinois.
The 2023 High School National Championship Tournament's field featured 304 teams from 40 states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to hcoyle@orourkemediagroup.com.