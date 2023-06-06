I began my first week with the Hudson Star-Observer reporting team, focusing on River Falls and Hudson related news. I am excited to learn more about these areas and to serve my newest community.
I am from Plato, Minnesota and recently earned my bachelor’s degree in English and Film and Media Studies from Gustavus Adolphus College.
My reporting career began as an intern for Greenspring Media where I wrote for Minnesota Monthly and Midwest Home. From there, I wrote for Gustavus’ student newspaper, Fine Arts, and Marketing and Communications offices.
What inspired you to pursue Journalism?
I am inspired by people’s stories and both local and national politics. I am deeply interested in learning about others and sharing their perspectives with their greater community.
I find that ethical journalism is crucial for the betterment of its writer and reader. I strive to make news accessible, accurate and gripping.
What brought you to Hudson?
I’ll admit that I wasn’t aware of Hudson prior to submitting my application. During the interview process and sharing with my peers that I was possibly working in this area, everyone expressed their fondness for Hudson.
With research, I found that Hudson was perfect for my post-grad goals: a feel good city with plenty of room for growth. I am so eager to begin my work and learn more about everything Hudson has to offer.
What are some of your hobbies?
In my free time, I enjoy cooking, gardening, hiking, photography, learning new languages and reading any and all novel genres. I am also a big movie fan, so I’ll often find myself binging the newest HBO Max releases.
In the future, I hope to teach myself how to skateboard.
All of these hobbies, and new ones to come, are a great way to recharge from my work for the newspaper.
