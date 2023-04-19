The Wisconsin Department of Transportation and the city of Hudson have the following updates on three construction projects in the area.
Hudson
Laurel and Third
Part of Third Street and Laurel Avenue will be closed beginning Monday, April 24.
From Walnut Street to Blakeman Boulevard, motorists can expect the closure as part of the bluff area reconstruction project.
The road is scheduled to reopen to through traffic by July 31, dependent on weather and unforeseen site conditions.
An official detour route will be posted for this closure.
Access to properties along Third Street and Laurel Avenue will be maintained at all times.
Work at the site will include retaining wall reconstruction, asphalt pavement reconstruction, concrete curb and gutter replacement, sidewalk repairs and minor utility work.
The city of Hudson reminds drivers to obey all posted signs, including speed limits, road closure
barricades and other work zone signage. For the safety of all motorists and construction
workers, do not drive around any closure barricades or follow trucks into work sites.
If you have any questions or concerns regarding this project, please contact Erin McPhee Anderson, City Engineer at 715-716-5729 or eanderson@hudsonwi.gov.
I-94
The ongoing work on the safety and weight enforcement facility off eastbound I-94 east of Hudson began in September of last year and is expected to wrap up in October of this year.
The total project cost is $21.98 million.
The work will replace the existing building with a modern one. Parking lots and ramps will be reconstructed. An automated truck traffic monitoring system along eastbound I-94 will also be constructed with a virtual weigh station along US 12 and an approximate 300-foot communications tower near the new building.
Motorists will encounter off-site impacts on westbound I-94. There will be a continuous median shoulder closure with barrier wall until temporary widening of the eastbound median is removed later this summer.
On eastbound I-94, the week of April 17, there will be off-peak driving lane closures for paving the outside shoulder in temporary widening areas.
There will be left-lane closure and lane shifts late the week of April 17 or early the week of April 24.
There will also be a continuous outside shoulder closure with barrier wall at the safety and weight enforcement facility ramp locations until tie-in work is completed this summer.
On US 12, the week of April 24, there will be single-lane closures between Ross Road and Clint’s Trail controlled by flagging and an eastbound shoulder closure for the installation of a virtual weigh station.
Roberts
The $6.47 million project on the I-94 westbound ramp to just south of Wagner Drive in Roberts was set to begin at the beginning of April and continue through November, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
The project is to expand WIS 65 from two to four lanes from the I-94 westbound ramp terminal to about 1,200 feet north of 70th Avenue.
It will also install turn lanes, traffic islands and new traffic signals at the 70th Avenue intersection; upgrading drainage; placing permanent signage and new pavement markings; and modifying the park and ride lot.
Motorists will encounter a single-lane closure on WIS 65 between the I-94/WIS 65 roundabouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.