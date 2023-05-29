At Sommers Landing Park in North Hudson, a giant brush pile has landed right in the middle of the park.
In the days following the storm on April 1, branches began to build up. By the truckload, the mass of branches and tree trunks ballooned in size, eventually spilling over into the nearby playground.
According to the North Hudson Public Works Department, the brush pile is intended to be turned into mulch soon by a private contractor.
Some residents who spoke to the Star-Observer were curious when the pile would be cleared. They said they haven’t received any formal communication from the village.
Residents of the area, however, have concerns about the pile as it stands. Sommers Landing Park is in a residential neighborhood with plenty of homes close to the park. Some houses have a clear view from their backyard.
For some residents, it’s an eyesore that is long overdue for a cleanup.
Others worry about safety. The pile is also within feet of some park structures, including the climbing dome and a small bench. With how much space is taken up by the brush, concerns also include whether community members are able to generally use the park, but not all residents feel the same.
“I just feel bad for the kids that use the baseball field,” said Heidi, a resident of North Hudson. “Otherwise, it doesn’t bother me… It’s a big pile, so things take time.”
The village has not yet provided a specific date for the completion of this project.
