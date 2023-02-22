Incumbent Hudson Board of Education member Heather Logelin will be on the April 4 ballot with Erin Gerlach, Randy Lawson and Megan Rozowski. Current Hudson Board of Education member Carrie Whitacre is out of the running to retain her seat.
The Tuesday, Feb. 21, election resulted in the following vote counts:
Logelin, 1,925.
Gerlach, 1,803.
Lawson, 1,741.
Rozowski, 1,680.
Whitacre, 1,360.
Write in, 23.
There are two seats up for grabs this spring. The Star-Observer has asked each of the candidates a variety of questions to help voters cast their ballots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.