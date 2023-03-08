The Hudson Board of Education candidate forum may have taught us just as much about what is on the minds of Hudsonites as the positions of the four candidates.
Hosted by the elementary parent groups at Willow River Elementary on Tuesday, March 7, Megan Rozowski, Heather Logelin, Randy Lawson and Erin Gerlach answered questions submitted by the audience.
Financial responsibility, parental rights, mental health and staff retention dominated conversation throughout the evening.
To find out more about the remaining candidates' platforms, read “5 vying for 2 seats on school board."
The following responses are listed in the order they were answered.
What experience do you have with education financing?
Rozowski
Rozowski comes from a career in higher education funding. She’s well versed in building long term budget plans and navigating complicated state funding and federal programs. To begin learning about kindergarten through twelfth grade financing, Rozowski recently met with the finance staff at the district, asking questions about how the state funding formula works.
Of what she learned, she said the most shocking was the decline in per pupil funding from the state – 27% in the last 10 years.
Logelin
Logelin recounted a lesson from an accounting class she took while obtaining her master’s. They told her “we aren’t training you to be an accountant, we are training you to read a financial statement and ask smart questions.”
With talented staff in the Hudson School District, Logelin knows the value of asking the right questions of the right people.
Additionally, Logelin comes from a career in nonprofit leadership, as the president and CEO of the St. Croix Valley Foundation.
Lawson
“I have never been on a school board before,” Lawson said, but he’s looked at the school board budget. Lawson has experience on national, international and local nonprofit boards, so he said he knows “how you can do more with less money. I’ve been doing that for a long time.”
Gerlach
Gerlach’s family struggled to navigate a bullying issue with the school district, as one of their youngest children at Rivercrest Elementary, was being targeted. In addition Unable to come to a resolution with the district, her youngest two children now attend Trinity Academy. In addition to this situation being one of her motivating factors for running for school board, Gerlich said that Education financing applies to parents, too. Sending children to private school on a tight budget is a challenge. Gerlach, a Hudson High School alumna herself, has a child that currently attends the district’s high school.
Gerlach’s professional history includes sales and marketing, of which she often works with tight budgets.
“Sometimes you have to get really creative,” she said.
How would you like to see snow day policy and e-learning handled?
Logelin
Administration has considered lots of options and chosen the “least bad of bad options,” Logelin said. She agrees with the course of action the board has taken this year, including adding 10 minutes to each school day and having school on “non school days.”
She addressed the reason she and the board have not been in favor of e-learning days.
“It’s not equitable,” she said.
Not all students have internet access. And does a project packet really equate to a full day of instruction?
At the beginning of next school year, the board will have a snow day makeup plan ready and available to avoid last minute decisions and confusion.
Lawson
“You guys have done an awesome job with the snow,” Lawson said to Logelin, as the only incumbent board member on the ballot. Everybody has a different idea of what they want for their kids on a snow day, he continued. There is no way to make everyone happy.
Gerlach
Let’s survey parents to see what they want, Gerlach said. Secondly, she would opt to take away early release days and look at what other districts to see what they have tried and found successful.
“There is not a one-size-fits-all,” she said, but she does believe in leaving snow days as fun days for kids.
Rozowski
“The look on my kids’ face every time there’s a snow day,” Rozowski said, it’s like they’ve won the lottery. “I don’t want to take that away from kids.”
Managing her young second grader during an e-learning day while wrangling her 3-year-old and working from home sounds like a nightmare.
“There is no easy answer,” she said, but everyone is done with the snow.
Are you in favor of the operating referendum?
Lawson
No.
“They don’t get enough money to do the job that they’re hired to do? I don't think that’s the case,” he said.
Gerlach
Yes. Based on numbers she’s seen, the state has not provided funding to match inflation, Gerlach said.
“These numbers are important and they’re affecting the school.”
Rozowski
Yes.
“Schools have been trying to do more with less,” Rozowski said. “If it doesn’t pass, I’m worried about what that impact could be in our schools.”
There isn’t much wiggle room in the current budget.
Logelin
Yes.
“I would not have voted to send it to referendum if I didn't think we needed it,” she said. “I haven’t thought a lot about what cuts I would support because I'm confident this referendum will pass.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.