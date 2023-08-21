The Hudson School Board received several updates to ongoing budgeting concerns in the Hudson School District at its Aug. 14 meeting.
In a June 2023 report, Superintendent Nick Ouelette estimated the district would experience a budget deficit of upwards of $8 million over the next five years. Amidst declining enrollment and revenue limits, the Hudson School District now estimates that the budget will be balanced for the 2023-24 school year.
Projections presented at the meeting are based on several assumptions, including the final enrollment and property value. The district projects an enrollment decrease of 100 students at the high school and 50 students at the elementary school level. Numbers continue to change as the school year approaches.
Wisconsin’s population of young people continues to decline, Ouelette said in the report. Despite the continued decline in enrollment, the district estimates a similar capture rate to previous years, meaning there are not more students opting for other educational opportunities than in previous years.
“The Board of Education cannot cut $8 million from the budget without significantly impacting the educational opportunities this community has come to expect,” Ouelette said.
The school board heard other presentations pertaining to district costs and programs.
The Peer Helpers — a high school program with about 30 student volunteers — gave a short presentation detailing who they are and information about their confidential counseling services.
The administration gave an update on the damage from the July 24 storm. Many repairs are completed or are underway. The district is working with claim adjusters from its insurance company.
The board received an update on important dates in the process of preparing for the first day of school on Aug. 29.
Staff gave an update on the Raider Compensation System, which the district hopes will provide a transparent and competitive salary model to recruit and retain high-quality staff.
The school board approved the administration’s recommendation to contract an engineer to inspect the chiller system at Willow River Elementary School and develop a plan to replace the system.
