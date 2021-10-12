The Hudson School Board met on the evening of Oct. 11 and discussed COVID cases, the bus shortage, student social and emotional health, start times and more.

Superintendent’s report

Superintendent Nick Ouellette reported 29 COVID-19 cases in the district last week, up from 20 the week before. Prior weeks were yielding upwards of 40 cases.

“Things are going in a good direction,” he said.

Only one building, River Crest Elementary, was in masks this week in accordance with the district’s mask matrix.

Bus shortage update

Bus routes may be changing and the district is asking parents to be flexible. Staff is looking to implement a three category system to accommodate the bus driver shortage.

A “green” day would indicate normal bus routes. “Yellow” would indicate that a small number of routes may be combined. On “red” days, many different bus routes would be combined as a result of a shortage of drivers. The goal would be that no student is on the bus for more than an hour before arriving at school or home.

Safeway, the district’s bus provider, will be adding $2 an hour to it’s starting salaries for drivers to increase incentives. The board voted to add an additional $1 an hour to those salaires, landing the salary at $21 an hour. The Hudson School District has lost drivers to neighboring districts and it’s hoping to mitigate those losses.

Quick hits ... Hudson School Board Oct. 11 Open enrollment into the district is currently higher than open enrollment out. The board will vote for Alan Tuchtenhagen for the Region 4 Representative to the Wisconsin Association of School Boards. Each member school board has one vote for its regional representative to the board of directors who serve for a three-year term. Region 4 includes the Hudson, River Falls, New Richmond, Ellsworth, Somerset, Saint Croix Central and Prescott districts. Tuchtenhagen is currently serving on the River Falls school board. The Hudson High School’s rendition of “Annie” will opens Nov. 5 and runs through Nov. 14. Tickets can be purchased online The board adopted an updated set of district goals for 2021-2022 with a focus on “creating a supportive and inclusive learning environment that provides equitable access, so all students fully participate in their academic and personal success,” “recruiting, retaining, and supporting quality employees, and “ensuring that parents and community members are engaged and well informed.”

Social and emotional health

All schools in the district have access to social and emotional health resources.

This year, screenings for social, academic and emotional behavior will be conducted for grades 6-12 in the fall and spring. Parents will be alerted and offered the opportunity to opt out.

Through a partnership with Family Therapy Associates, the district will be able to increase services and accessibility for students and families to use therapy services.

Mental health care professionals are also serving the district in the schools at “full day per week at each school with additional support to be implemented at larger schools.”

Start time review

In cooperation with community partners, the Hudson School District has created a School Start Time Advisory Committee to investigate the impact of school start times on student health, academic performance, home life and socio-emotional well being.

The committee reviewed research, discussed the impact of various options and has identified four potential schedule options and is now looking to gather feedback. The board approved the committee's survey to be sent out to parents.