Though the Hudson School Board has previously decided not to move forward with a referendum to address issues in the elementary facilities, those issues still need to be addressed.

A committee was formed and recommendations made on how to move forward.

Monday night Superintendent Nick Ouellette gave the board two main options suggested by this committee: reduce the number of elementary facilities attended or invest in all of the facilities.

“You couldn’t have two more divergent recommendations,” Ouellette said.

Enrollment numbers are showing that the Hudson elementary schools are not growing in attendance.

A proposal for a districtwide enrollment projection study was approved to determine when and if future growth will occur.

“Where would you like us to head next with elementary facilities knowing that they still have needs?” Ouellette asked the board.

Board members agreed this is a pressing issue and will require additional information and conversation.

Rigor, teamwork, inclusion

Quick hits... Hudson School Board Feb. 14 A school board candidate forum was hosted on Feb.15 and will be available on River Channel’s Youtube for viewing.

Crystal Geigle, Hudson High School special education teacher, received a Star Excellence Award.

The Hudson Education Foundation was recognized for its continued support. Recently, they funded the new $80,000 sign outside the high school. “They have been absolutely instrumental in doing wonderful things for our kids and our staff,” said Ouellette.

The high school, in partnership with Northwood Technical College, offered a basic nursing assistant program. Six students successfully completed the program.

The board approved a petition to alter the school district boundaries. Part of the Somerset School District would be transferred to the Hudson School District, contingent on approval from the Somerset School District.

How are students responding to the support being offered to them?

The Response to Intervention model being used to address this question wasn’t working as it was intended.

“In our district, inequities were being masked by overall strong academic results,” a presentation to the board stated.

It was interpreted as a “gatekeeper and a barrier to meeting the needs” of students.

Reimagining Rigor, Teamwork and Inclusion, the district believes that students deserve a rigorous and inclusive educational experience supported by collaborative teams of professionals.

A multi-level system of support will be implemented, providing equitable services, “practices and resources to every learner based upon responsiveness to effective instruction and intervention.”

COVID update

The district had one COVID-19 case reported on Monday, Feb. 14.

These numbers are down significantly since the beginning of 2022. The first Monday back after winter break 63 cases were reported in the district.

The following weeks in January, cases were reported in the 70s.

As cases have dropped significantly, the district will not continue to send out daily COVID-19 update letters. However, updates will be made to the district website daily.

“We are back to as normal as it gets,” Ouellette said.