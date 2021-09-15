Superintendent Nick Ouellette gave a report on COVID 19 operations and busing, followed by an acknowledgement by Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Dave Grambow of the Hudson High School students who received AP honors at the Sept. 13 School Board meeting.
COVID operational update
As the third week began, the district had 74 cases of COVID 19, 10 of which were staff. “Case wise, we are on way more cases at this point in the year than we were last year,” said Superintendent Ouellette. He estimated around the same time last year the district had about 15 cases.
E.P. Rock Elementary School had a mask mandate the previous week but resumed recommended masking this week.
Masks will continue to be required in 5 buildings -- the Hudson High, Middle, Prairie, Willow River and Rivercrest schools.
Busing
The shortage of bus drivers has posed a concern with COVID 19 precautions as well. Some drivers in the district have contracted COVID, placing additional stress on the system. Routes have been combined to pick up students and activity buses are becoming a challenge to organize with limited drivers.
“Our drivers have done an outstanding job,” said Superintendent Ouellette.
AP Honors
The College Board gave out 190 individual honors to Hudson High School students “who have demonstrated outstanding college level achievement through their performance on AP exams.” Some students received more than one individual honor.
90 students received AP Scholar, earning a score of 3 or more on three or more exams.
30 students received AP Scholar with Honor, having earned an average of at least 3.25 average on all exams taken and higher than a 3 on four or more of the exams.
58 students received AP Scholar with Distinction, earning an average score of 3.5 on all exams taken and a 3 or higher on five or more of these exams.
12 students received capstone diplomas, having earned a 3 or higher on AP Seminar or AP Research and four additional exams.
