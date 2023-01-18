EP Rock Elementary School of the Hudson School District was one of two Wisconsin schools to receive this year's Program of Promise Award from the Wisconsin School Counselor Association.
Kelly Curtis is the EP Rock Elementary counselor.
Awards are given to school counselors who meet or exceed the requirements in a submitted Wisconsin School Counselor Accountability Report. Winners will be recognized during the National School Counselor Week Wisconsin School Counselor Association breakfast on Friday, Feb. 10.
The Program of Promise Award is the highest recognition that a comprehensive school counseling program can receive from the Wisconsin School Counselor Association. This award is granted to a small number of Wisconsin schools each year.
To be considered, the school counselor(s) must submit an accountability report fulfilling stringent data expectations set forth by the Wisconsin School Counselor Association. This peer-reviewed report illustrates the school counseling program's impact on the academic, social-emotional and career development of students in the school. WSCPARs are reviewed annually by a panel of school counseling professionals, with the next submission deadline being late Fall 2023.
“Completing and submitting a WSCPAR to Wisconsin School Counselor Association shows a commitment to advancing, creating, and maintaining a comprehensive and data-driven school counseling program,” said WSCPAR Director Sarah Flier.
Program Impact
EP Rock Elementary School addressed the equity gap related to discipline. In 2020-2021, black and multiracial students had 1½ times more Office Discipline Referrals compared to all other students.
In 2021-2022, intentional efforts to bring culturally responsive practices into their school-wide behavior system, facilitating professional development presentations with EP Rock staff, and working with new students to ensure they understood the school wide expectations and where to get support became the priority for the school counseling program.
Office Discipline Referrals for black students decreased by 29%, and Office Discipline Referrals for multi-racial students decreased by 50% in 2021-2022.
