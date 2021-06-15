HUDSON — The Hudson School District will continue conversations on changing the school start times.
The discussion first began in 2019 with the formation of a committee made up of community members, business representatives, students and staff. The work of the committee was put on hold during the pandemic, but on Monday it gave its finding to the board.
Research suggests that adolescents should get about 9 hours and 20 minutes of sleep each night. This research and reports from other school districts suggests an ideal start time of 8:30-9 a.m. for adolescent students in middle and high school. Some schools reported some benefit with an earlier 8 a.m. start time.
The committee recommended the board review three scenarios:
Flip start times of middle and high school with elementary schools
Elementary: 7:35 a.m. to 2:28 p.m. First bus pick up at 6:25 a.m., last drop off at 3:25 p.m.
High school: 8:53 a.m. to 4:12 p.m.
Middle school: 9:07 a.m. to 4:24 p.m. First bus pick up for both secondary schools at 7:43 a.m., last bus drop off at 5:34 p.m.
Financial estimate: $5,000 to $7,000 annually
Make all schools start and end at the same time
Start time between 8:30-9 a.m.
Financial estimate: $3.4 million
Elementary school starts at 8 a.m., secondary at 9 a.m.
Elementary: 8 a.m. to 2:53 p.m. First bus pick up at 6:50 a.m., last bus drop off at 4 p.m.
High school: 9 a.m. to 4:20 p.m.
Middle school: 9:17 a.m. to 4:32 p.m. First bus pick up for both secondary schools at 7:50 a.m., last drop off at 5:42 p.m.
Financial estimate: $1.2 million
No change to current times
Elementary: 8:50 a.m./9 a.m. to 3:43 p.m./3:53 p.m. First bus pick up at 7:45 p.m., last bus drop off at 4:53 p.m.
High school: 7:28 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
Middle school: 7:42 a.m. to 2:57 p.m. First bus pick up at 6:25 a.m., last bus drop off at 3:48 p.m.
The committee recommended surveying the community to see what it would prefer.
Board members decided to discuss the options and look at financial details further, as well as have time to ask questions of the committee directly before moving forward with any action. The issue will be discussed at the board’s July work session.
