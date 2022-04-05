Hudson re-elected school board president Jamie Johnson and previous school board member Rob Brown during the spring 2022 election. Here's how the votes shook out:
Rob Brown: 2,926
Micah Heisler: 2,573
Jamie Johnson: 3,169
Despite declaring he would not continue candidacy early on in the race, Ryan Wheeler received 875 votes.
