The Hudson Board of Education voted at its Monday, Jan. 9, meeting to add two referendum questions to the ballot in April.
The first asks to change the district budget to include an $8 million excess of the revenue limits, recurring each year, starting with the 2023-24 school year. This operational referendum would assist in annual maintenance and staffing costs.
“Without an operational levy, it will get ugly,” Superintendent Nick Ouellette said.
The second referendum asks the public to approve a $29 million bond with the purpose of paying for facility and grounds improvements at E.P. Rock Elementary, North Hudson Elementary and Hudson Middle schools.
Ouellette said the taxpayer can expect to pay between $25-$30 per $100,000 in home property valuation, should the referendum be approved by the voters.
Though the operational referendum was welcomed with open arms and approved unanimously by the board, the $29 million capitol referendum did not go off without a hitch.
The school district has been in ongoing negotiations and conversations with each other and the community on the necessary path forward, battling with the thought of closing two of its six elementary schools – Willow River and Houlton.
With a united front from the community, the board heard their pleas to keep “neighborhood” schools open.
With data showing declining enrollment trends, more money will be needed from property owners to support the decline in state dollars based on student headcounts.
“For school districts, state law limits the combined revenues that they can collect from local property taxes and state general school aids,” the Wisconsin Policy Forum states in a report titled A Record Year for Referenda. “The growth in these revenue limits has lagged the rate of inflation and tightened district budgets.”
Hundreds have voiced their support for their schools over the past few months and the Monday meeting was no different. About half a dozen community members expressed concerns with the capital referendum.
Holding her 2040 graduate in her arms, a Hudson School District mom said, “We have a gem in Houlton.” The current capital referendum question doesn’t include the school her children attend (Houlton), nor Willow River.
The outlined capital improvements seemed unnecessarily lavish to commenters, but the board argued are cost effective and necessary.
The $29 million referendum, details of which can be found under the Jan. 9 agenda on the Hudson School District website, includes plans for:
E.P. Rock Elementary: capital maintenance and small addition.
North Hudson Elementary: capital maintenance, gym and educational space addition.
Hudson Middle School: capital maintenance.
Though all were grateful that the board listened to the community when they said “don’t close our schools,” they didn’t expect that the referendums would ignore their capital needs, either.
The board explained that despite the maintenance priorities outlined, Houlton and Willow will still receive necessary maintenance, just not large project investment.
The board assured the commenters and community that there are no underlying intentions.
There is “no covert agenda to make mega elementaries,” Ouellette said.
A gym needs to be equipped for the gymnastics team, to comply with Title IX, and updating the North Hudson gym is the cheaper alternative to building an entirely new facility, explained members of the board and administration.
This wasn’t quite enough for everyone on the board.
Board members Rob Brown and Katie Garza voted against moving forward with the $29 million ask. The remaining board voted in favor.
Brown specifically said he wanted to see more community engagement, involvement and transparency. He worries that moving forward now may result in a failed referendum, and it will only be harder to come back and ask a second time.
Zimmerman visit
Assembly District 30 state Rep. Shannon Zimmerman met with the Board of Education for a discussion on issues on the legislature’s agenda in Madison that directly affect the students, staff and school operations in Hudson.
Unsurprisingly, funding dominated the conversation.
Board members asked Zimmerman a dozen questions about special education funding, referendums, tax dollar distribution and a possible state fiscal cliff. How can the state help the district, and others across the state, reduce the drastic need for big-ask referendums?
Although Zimmerman said it is not necessarily a recommendation for Hudson, districts across Wisconsin need to start considering consolidation, helping to streamline the funding that is available from the state for the districts.
The Hudson School District administration and board, however, have recently considered consolidation in recent months. At one point, the board had to discuss the potential of closing Willow River and Houlton Elementary Schools. A decision was made by the board to avoid closures for the foreseeable future, but the result of that is a $29 million capital referendum.
Zimmerman discussed the proposal to add a penny tax, or sales tax, that would direct proceeds in two ways: school infrastructure expenses and property tax relief.
The state of Wisconsin has a budget surplus, and Zimmerman made clear his position.
“That’s not the state's money to use and keep forever,” he said. It’s taxpayer money to be put back into the community. He expects to see some level of reform in the coming cycle. “You’re going to see tax change this cycle, I’m sure of it,” he said.
It’s just a matter of how that shakes out.
It’s unlikely to come across a leadership meeting in Hudson that does not address affordable and workforce housing. Zimmerman’s buzz word that he commended Logelin for using, is collaboration. It will take a mix of the current state grant opportunities, developers and community movement to accomplish this, according to Zimmerman, but that goes for a number of the topics he discussed during his time with the board on Monday.
On the ballot
There will be two referendum questions on the April ballot for the school board. Both will be yes or no questions and will likely read as follows:
Be it resolved by the School Board of the School District of Hudson, St. Croix County, Wisconsin, that there shall be issued, pursuant to Chapter 67, Wisconsin Statutes, General Obligation Bonds in an amount not to exceed $29,000,000 for the purpose of paying the costs of facility and grounds improvements to the EP Rock and North Hudson Elementary Schools and the Hudson Middle School and equipment acquisition related to said projects. Shall the foregoing resolution of the School Board of the School District of Hudson be approved?
Be it resolved by the School Board of the School District of Hudson, St. Croix County, Wisconsin, that the final school district budget shall include an amount of $8,000,000 each year in excess of the revenue limits imposed by Section 121.91 of the Wisconsin Statutes commencing with the 2023-24 school year on a recurring basis for the purpose of paying District operation, maintenance and staffing costs. Shall the School Board of the School District of Hudson be authorized to exceed the revenue limit under Section 121.91 of the Wisconsin Statutes by an amount of $8,000,000 each year beginning with the 2023-24 school year on a recurring basis for the purpose of paying District operation, maintenance and staffing costs as provided in the foregoing resolution?
