Hudson Common Council Rep. Jim Webber of District 4 announced he will resign from his position effective Nov. 30.

Webber is moving to Arizona and will no longer be a Hudson resident. Webber’s move comes as the district will likely be altered in the redistricting process. The Hudson Common Council approved a tentative map on Oct. 4 that displaces Webber from his ward into the ward of current council member Joyce Hall of District 6.

“I’m not thrilled with the change,” Webber said. “I can see that it makes sense.”

He said that neighborhoods will be split, such as Carmichael Ridge and Red Cedar, but no other council members would be displaced from their wards if the tentative map is approved by the St. Croix County Board of Supervisors.

“There have been really, really positive changes,” Webber said about the city of Hudson. “We have a fabulous staff. They work together so well as a team.”

Applicants must be a resident of the current Aldermanic District 4. Those interested in being considered for this position should submit a letter of interest and a resume to City Clerk Becky Eggen at cityclerk@hudsonwi.gov or at City Hall. Application materials will be accepted until 4 p.m. on Oct. 25

The Common Council will interview the applicants and select a new alderperson at its regularly

scheduled meeting on Monday, Nov. 1. Applicants must be available to attend this meeting at 7 p.m.