Thefts
Theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported July 20 from 12th Street. Loose change and tools were taken.
Theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported July 21 from Fairway Drive. Loss: $150.
Theft was reported July 21 from Carriage Drive. The complainant reported a truck was broken into during the night. Cash, medication and a hat were taken.
Theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported at 8:38 a.m. July 21 from Gray Street. A Bluetooth speaker was taken. Loss: $100.
Theft from two vehicles was reported July 23 from Third Street. A small coin bag was taken, as well as a cellphone that was recovered nearby. Loss: $10.
Theft of money from a vehicle was reported July 23 from Third Street. Loss: $15-20
Two bikes were reported stolen at 1:45 p.m. July 23. Two juveniles left their bikes at the end of Dike Road and when they returned the bikes were missing. Loss: $240.
Theft from a vehicle was reported July 23 from Second Street. Contents had been moved around and $10 was missing.
Theft was reported July 24 from First Street. Contents had been moved around and money and a gift card were missing. Loss: $110-$210.
Theft was reported July 25 from Sixth Street. The complainant told police two vehicles were broken into. Loss: $11.
Damages
A complainant reported July 21 that a driver ran into their Cattail Way garage door. Damage: $1,000.
Property damage and theft was reported July 23 from Division Street. Flowerpots were smashed and an unlocked vehicle had been gone through. A pair of Apple AirPods were stolen. Loss: $180.
