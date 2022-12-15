Hudson schools closed today, Thursday, Dec. 15, as the flakes fall.
Earlier this month, the community collaborated on creating a list on Facebook, when one grandmother posed the question, where is the “best sledding hill for littles in Hudson?”
Drive safe or walk if you can, but here are the best shared tips of the Hudson sledding scene:
Vine Street
As a child, visiting my grandparents, this was the hill we’d head to.
On Vine street between Tenth and Eleventh is a hot spot. A few soft landing bags lay around the trees at the base of the hill and there are inevitably going to be paths carved by sledders before you.
Within walking distance from much of downtown and the high school, the Vine Street hill is especially unique in that the community has created a “little free sled library.” For families and children who don’t have a sled, don’t fret. There’s probably one to borrow.
Willow River State Park
Another spot mentioned by commenters was Willow River State Park, 1034 County Highway A, near the beach and nature center area.
It does require a vehicle sticker to enter and there’s a bit of disagreement on whether it’s worth it or not.
“They don't seem to keep that hill mowed anymore, so there often is not enough snow to cover the grass,” one commenter posted.
Annual admission to the parks with a Wisconsin license plate is $28. Daily admission for Wisconsin license plate holders is $8-13.
The Nature Center classroom is opened for use as a warming house from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays if you do need a place to de-thaw your toes between runs.
Weitkamp Park
The third recommendation for sledding in Hudson was Weitkamp Park, 648 O'Neil Road, near the water tower.
Weitkamp Park is the city's newest park with a couple rental pavilions, picnic tables, barbecue grills and playground equipment.
Have more sledding spots?
Share your favorite sledding hill in Hudson in the comments below or email Hudson reporter Hannah at hcoyle@orourkemediagroup.com.
