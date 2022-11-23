A splash pad is finally in the books, folks.
As part of the city’s 2023-27 Capital Improvement Plan, $400,000 of ARPA funds have been budgeted for a splash pad at Weitkamp Park. That part of the plan falls under the 2023 projects. Though the project hasn’t itself been approved yet, as part of the 2023 Capital Improvement Plan, the council agreed these are the projects the city should be working toward – so it is likely to be here sooner rather than later.
The council approved the concept for the 2023-2027 plan at its Monday, Nov. 21, regular meeting, identifying capital needs over the next five years for all departments, including equipment, facilities, park amenities and infrastructure.
The two main projects identified, in addition to the splash pad, are a new public works facility for $9 million in 2023 and a new police facility for $8 million in 2027.
Additionally, an increasing amount is going to be allocated for street maintenance and repairs. Currently, the city puts in about $1.3 million worth of street maintenance, repair and replacements. That would increase in 2023 and 2024 to $2 million, increasing again in 2025 and 2026 to $2.5 million. Finally, in 2027, the goal would be to hit $3 million toward street maintenance.
There is a lot of need for this sort of work in Hudson. Both Alderperson Randy Morrissette and Sarah Bruch named streets in their districts that are in disrepair.
“Council member Morrissette, for you I know it’s Green Street, for me it’s Ninth and Filmore,” Bruch said. “I think we could all have a good case in most of our districts – we have some in really bad shape.”
The only financial obligations that come directly out of this approval right now are bonds for the 2023-34 projects.
“You’re improving the concept, basically, right now,” City Administrator Reeves said. “You’re kind of putting in motion that staff will proceed in this way according to plan.”
The city bonds every two years for projects, so those first few years will begin to move along. All future projects will be reviewed again next year and can be modified based on changing needs or the city's financial situation.
All projects under the Capital Improvement Plan will have to be passed, as they come along, by committees and councils, accordingly.
It is good for the taxpayer to know that their share in the debt levy will increase over the next few years. Reeves said for a $400,000 homeowner, the city share of the debt levy on your tax would increase from about $400 to about $545 at its peak in 2029.
“You will definitely see an increase, but as you can see… it's a gradual increase. It’s not all at once. It does ramp up every year,” Reeves said.
He highlighted that there are two essential and substantial facility projects coming in the next five years that require that change. Typically, these would not be due to be repaired within five years of each other, but it is a great and unavoidable need.
Wakefield’s first meeting
Alderperson Lynn Wakefield sat for her first official common council meeting on Monday, Nov. 21.
During her first meeting, Wakefield was sworn in and appointed to a couple committees. Mayor O'Connor recommended Wakefield join the cable access board and the public safety committee to replace former Alderperson Bill Alms, which was affirmed.
Alms vacated his seat representing district 2 at the beginning of October to move to the east coast with his family. Council approved Wakefield to take the seat until a special election can be held in April 2023.
Wakefield expressed interest in the public safety side of her responsibilities on council to the Star-Observer, and she will now have the opportunity to be a primary contributor to discussion on issues regarding the police, fire and emergency services of Hudson as she serves on the public safety committee.
Wakefield voted in the affirmative for all the agenda items at her first meeting.
Fire department updates
Updates and adjustments were approved by council to be made to the City of Hudson Fire Prevention Code.
The highlights include:
Listing the exact codes used for fire prevention, inspections and building construction.
Listing out fire code requirements.
Adding language for carbon monoxide detectors.
Adding the requirement of key lock boxes to new or remodeled businesses.
Adding a section on hazardous materials, including language for the recovery of costs related to hazardous materials incidents.
ARPA funds
When St. Croix Emergency Medical Services disbanded, the Hudson Fire Department continued the maintenance and licensing of the St. Croix Emergency Medical Services radio equipment and frequency. The current radio and repeater system is located near the water tower on Eighth Street, but lacks backup power.
Fire Chief Drew Spielman’s proposal fixes that issue.
The fire department has become the top user of the St. Croix County fire dispatch channel based on call volume, so they are often competing with other agencies in the county for air time communications. The county communication center approached Hudson Fire Department about using the old emergency medical services frequency for daily communication needs, freeing up the main fire channel for the county and allowing Hudson fire to be on its own radio channel not only for daily operations, but during peak use times, such as during storm events.
The Hudson Fire Department would be able to acquire a newer, used radio and repeater, along with using its current equipment, and move it all to the fire station. This allows for more secure equipment storage and backup generator power for the department's own dedicated radio channel if needed.
This adjustment approved by the council has no long-term budget impacts, but requires one-time uses of about $5,000. That cost covers relocation and installation of radio equipment.
Partnerships
For several years, the Hudson Fire Department and city of Hudson have had an Auto Aid agreement with Roberts-Warren Fire Department “to provide both agencies assistance without delay.” The contract was updated to include vehicle accidents with injury, primarily to include incidents on I-94.
“We need a lot of apparatus to create safe scenes,” Spielman wrote in his request to the council. “This will also include all areas of roads in the agreement.”
A second Auto Aid agreement is with the town of St. Joseph. Spielman requested to clean up and formally put an agreement on paper that would include collaboration for structure fires only. St. Joseph Fire Department responds to North Hudson and the town of Hudson based on an agreement that was put in place during the Highway 35 bridge construction a couple years ago with the intent of expiring, according to Spielman.
“We feel by St. Joseph Fire Department’s proximity to these areas and us responding to assist St. Joseph Fire Department can mutually benefit each other,” Spielman wrote. He anticipates little to no budget impact. In 2021, an additional two calls would have gone to St. Joseph and four to Roberts-Warren.
The council approved these contracts.
Flats at Willow River proposal
Lincoln Avenue Capital proposed to rezone a recently annexed property located north of Stageline Road, south of I-94 and west of the Lighthouse at Hudson Pier residential development.
There are plans in the works for the 5.57 acre property to be developed into a 38 unit multi-family building, but before those can be presented, council approved a public hearing to be set for Jan. 3 on the matter of rezoning the plot.
The development concept, the Flats at Willow River, outline a few objectives including:
Supporting new residential development that is compatible with existing land uses. The Flats at Willow River is located in a residential area with quick access to jobs, amenities and services.
Encourage the development of diverse and affordable housing for people of all ages. The Flats at Willow River will provide affordable housing that will serve a mix of residents who are projected to have incomes less than 80% of the St. Croix County median income. According to the U.S. Census, the median household income for St. Croix County is $84,985.
Accommodate senior and assisted living facilities as the city of Hudson’s population ages. The Flats at Willow River is expected to serve both families and seniors. It finds that similar developments typically attract a mix of residents whereby 25% of which are seniors.
Accommodate workforce housing so that residents can work and reside in close proximity. The Flats at Willow River is expected to provide about 75% of the development’s units to the community’s workforce with the balance expected to be occupied by empty nesters, seniors and retirees.
The property is currently zoned as agricultural residential. The applicant proposed to rezone to multiple family residential and an amendment from general commercial to medium density residential.
Pending necessary approvals, the current schedule from the developers is to submit financing applications before the end of the year, to receive financing approvals in the spring of 2023 and to begin construction in the fall of 2023.
A neighborhood meeting was initially held on Sept. 13. Eight residents and one council member attended. Eight letters were written following the meeting about concern for the rezoning, as well as a petition signed by 31 people.
“Due to the length of time that has passed and the change in annexation process that was involved with the property,” the applicant is being required to host another neighborhood meeting on Monday, Nov. 28 at 5 p.m.
St. Croix Meadows
As part of the overall St Croix Meadows development plan for the old dog track, a request to rezone outlot 2 and a portion of the Sharon Lane right-of-way to planned residential was approved. It was switched from planned commercial.
The parcel is generally located north of Sharon Lane and south of Archer Avenue. This zoning designation allows the location to be used for residential purposes, including for single family homes, townhomes and duplexes. No commercial uses are permitted in a planned residential zoning district.
This switch came after a neighborhood meeting regarding the application, where two council representatives were present and 12 of the surrounding property owners.
Council hosted a public hearing about the zoning on Nov. 21, hearing from one citizen, ultimately approving the rezoning of the plot.
St. Croix Meadows has also submitted a request to vacate and discontinue a 3,784 square foot portion of Sharon Lane right-of-way. The company owns the property to the east and north of the proposed right-of-way discontinuance. The area would provide additional private property to be platted for single family residence. In conjunction with a platting reconfigurement, the petition states this area is no longer required for street right-of-way.
At the Oct. 17 common council meeting, council members found the discontinuance request to be in the public interest and directed staff to prepare the presented resolution. At the Nov. 21 meeting staff recommended that the council reintroduce the resolution and forward to the plan commission and city staff for review. Staff also recommends setting a public hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 to consider the resolution for partial vacation of Sharon Lane.
Council approved moving forward with the recommendations.
Becoming a Third Class City
After the 2020 census was conducted, the city of Hudson’s population was 14,755. This meets the requirement to proclaim a third class city as recognized by the state of Wisconsin.
After directing staff to proceed with the council approved the last item to solidify the new classification – a mayoral proclamation.
The City of Hudson, having exceeded the population threshold for becoming a third class city under Wisconsin law, and having made the necessary changes to its government to reflect its status as a third class city, I hereby proclaim, declare and affirm that the City of Hudson is hereby a third class city under the provisions of Section 62.05, Wisconsin Statutes.
There were a number of other adjustments that needed to be made to align with the third class status, which the city moved forward with, some of which include:
Plumbing
With the transition to a 3rd Class City, Wisconsin requires that the Hudson have a licensed Wisconsin Master Plumber available to supervise and consult with for plumbing code compliance. Council approved an agreement with Cody Plumbing. This costs the city $2,000 for an annual retainer, $150 per hour site visit or plan review and $35 trip charge for each visit to the city.
Zoning
The biggest driver, Reeves said, is extending extraterritorial review authority.
The city now has a say on the “development that might happen just outside our borders” that might impact the city of Hudson, Alderperson Joy Knudson said.
Amendments to both the zoning and subdivision code are necessary to align with third class city requirements. The amendments extend the city's review authority, adjusting it from 1.5 miles to 3 miles. It also required an amendment to extend the city's extraterritorial review authority from 1.5 miles to 3 miles.
Other changes
Two other changes include the necessity of 400 signatures to file to run for mayor and the expansion of the library board to nine members appointed by mayor and council.
Quick hits
The 2022 street maintenance project has been completed and the final construction costs for the came out lower than bid for. Final costs were $319,581.57 and the estimated costs were over $15,000 more than that.
The Hudson Hot Air Affair banners were approved. Hot Air Affair is scheduled for the first weekend in February.
Team Johnson from Edina Realty submitted a rezoning application for 1531 and 1535 Namekagon Street. No amendments are proposed to the existing land use of medium density residential with the intention of developing the properties as a zero-lot line twin home. A neighborhood meeting was hosted on Sept. 15. No property owners attended or made comments.
The Heggen Street bridge project is still waiting on funding answers. Staff awaits to hear back about grant opportunities, but the project is estimated to cost over $8 million, an intangible dollar amount to incorporate into a plan like the Capital Improvement Plan. Morissette requested this be revisited by council.
Alderperson Randy Morrissette asked that the city look into playing holiday music throughout downtown. Staff will look into the feasibility of that and send it to committee if it proves an option.
Hudson ambassadors
The Hudson Ambassador program spoke to the council about their organization, goals and upcoming fundraisers. Two of the biggest changes they hope to achieve are upping the scholarship for each of the four ambassadors. Currently it is $750. The other goal is to obtain and create a new float, as the Hudson Belle II will be retired. Ambassadors Jenna Simmons and Mimi Miller told the council about four upcoming fundraisers that the ambassador program is hosting.
Drop and shop
Drop children kindergarten through fifth grade off with the Hudson ambassadors and get your Christmas shopping finished (or started) on Sunday, Dec. 4, between 1-5 p.m. Cost is $45 per family plus an optional free will donation. RSVP via this Facebook event and message with how many children will be attending for crafts, movies, snacks and games.
Royal wrapping
Drop off unwrapped gifts anytime between 3-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13 and let the Hudson ambassadors wrap them for you. Pick-up will be notified by text and the last pickup time will be at 8 pm. Cost to wrap 1-4 gifts is $20; 5-10 gifts is $30; 10-15 gifts is $50; 16 or more is $50. Free will donations will be accepted in addition to wrapping costs as well. In the meantime, the program is looking for donations for our upcoming gift wrapping event in December! (want more details of gift wrap, gift bags, tape, bows, ribbon, etc. Donations are being accepted at Keller Williams in Hudson, 1610 Maxwell Drive, Suite 150, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Message the ambassador program Facebook page if you need an alternative way to donate wrapping materials.
