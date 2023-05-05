Hudson High School student Shloke Jani was named a 2023 National Corporate Sponsored Merit Scholarship winner.
Approximately 840 distinguished high school seniors have won corporate sponsored National Merit Scholarship awards financed by about 107 corporations, company foundations and other business organizations.
Jani was joined as a semi finalist by Hudson’s Logan Ion and River Falls’ Derek Weissinger.
As high school juniors, students enter the National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2021 preliminary SAT (PSAT) or National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (NMSQT). For Jani, this test occurred in the fall of 2021.
“My plans post-graduation include attending Williams College in Massachusetts, where I plan to major in computer science with concentrations in cognitive science and neuroscience,” Jani said. “During my time at Williams, I hope to fulfill the pre-med requirements in addition to the [computer science] degree requirements so that I can apply to medical school, as my long-term goal is to become a neurosurgeon.”
Jani has been pursuing extracurriculars that will catapult him into the profession.
For example, he assisted a professor at the University of Minnesota conducting astrophysics research. He is a black belt in karate, the president of the senior National Honor Society and a member of the National German Honor Society.
With outstanding records, a written essay, confirmatory SAT or ACT scores and recommendation from a high school official, Jani advanced in the National Merit Scholarship competition.
Most of the corporate awards are renewable for up to four years of college undergraduate study and provide annual stipends that range from $1,000 to $10,000 per year. Some provide a single payment between $2,500 and $5,000. Recipients can use their awards at any regionally accredited U.S. college or university of their choice.
Jani received the National Merit Molex Scholarship. Molex brings together innovation and technology to deliver electronic solutions to customers worldwide.
Its Merit Scholarship awards recognize outstanding students who are the children of Molex employees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.